Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
This Greensboro group has been fighting back against bias, bigotry and racism for 85 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina for Community and Justice works to make people feel like they belong in the Piedmont Triad. Better known as NCCJ, the organization encourages honest, open dialogue to fight bias, bigotry and racism. “At the core, all of us want to feel included. We all have an experience where we’ve […]
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
County commissioner knows firsthand the value of the homeownership program
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel knows the value of the county’s homeownership program firsthand: In 2010, she bought her home through it. “It’s a great program,” McDaniel said recently. Such intimate knowledge is especially crucial as the county and the city face the enormous challenge of...
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
Violence in Guilford County Schools create concern for parents, educators, law enforcement
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — School hallways are becoming the backdrop for more and more youth violence. We've seen video after video of students fighting plastered on social media. Guilford County Schools is no exception and numbers show violence is increasing. '12 Investigates' requested data dating back to 2019. The...
Mayor Vaughan Has Speaker Removed From Meeting For Misbehavior
For the second month in a row, Mayor Nancy Vaughan ordered a person removed from the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber for misbehavior. Vaughan had been criticized in the past for allowing City Council meetings to get out of control, but it appears that is in the past. At the Tuesday,...
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
Rockingham County Schools get $1.2 million in grants for school security improvements
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Schools is working to put more school resources officers in elementary schools. The district will get $1.2 million in grants from the Noth Carolina Center for Safety School at the North Carolina of Public Instruction. RCS is receiving a $599,900 grant for new SROs and $587,978 for school […]
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
