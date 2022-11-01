Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
KRQE News 13
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
lascruces.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
Fernández visits Clovis, Tucumcari on Farm Bill, veterans
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the representative’s office, US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico District 3 will visit Tucumcari on Wednesday as part of a two-day tour focused on the upcoming Farm Bill, as well as meeting with veterans and local officials. On Wednesday morning, as detailed in the released […]
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, wind, and cold arrives Thursday
A storm system will bring rain, snow, and strong winds Thursday. Temperatures will be left much colder in its wake Friday. Winds have started picking up Wednesday across New Mexico. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds to the state Thursday. A mix of rain and snow will begin around the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains overnight. A cold front will be sweeping across the state through the day Thursday, dropping temperatures behind the front as it moves through. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the front tomorrow. Most of the moisture will stay in western and northern New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico with a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. In addition to the rain and snow Thursday, strong winds will impact the entire state. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.
errorsofenchantment.com
Upcoming RGF appearances/talks as NM heads into election day
With Election Day just over one week away, the Rio Grande Foundation is as busy as ever. Here are some upcoming media and in-person appearances:. Wednesday, November 2nd, Portales, NM Rotary. Thursday, November 3rd, Tucumcari Rotary. If you are in Eastern New Mexico and would like to hear more about...
Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
kunm.org
TUES: Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic NM, Trump endorses Ronchetti, + More
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access.
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
ksfr.org
Governor announces state investment in historic Albuquerque neighborhood
With just a week to go before election day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce a $2.2 million state investment to the Barleas/4th Street Great Block Project. This will make strategic infrastructure improvements for the historic Albuquerque neighborhood. The primary focus of this project will...
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for releasing a man from prison early, days before he’s […]
rrobserver.com
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit
SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
rrobserver.com
Journal Poll: Democrat has edge in race for US House seat
It’s a neck-and-neck race to represent southern New Mexico and parts of Albuquerque as Election Day approaches. A Journal poll found that Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has a slight edge over Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., as the race enters the home stretch. Polling shows 47% of likely voters support Vasquez while 45% favor Herrell. About 8% of voters are undecided, according to recent polling data.
newsfromthestates.com
The feds have detailed imaging of NM fire damage, but they won’t hand it over, victims say
A burned fence pictured in early September delineates private forestland burned in the government-caused Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Some of those with damaged forests say they're facing an unnecessary hurdle getting a detailed public record that would help them apply for aid. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Scott...
