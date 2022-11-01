Target (TGT) has shop in shop options for multiple retailers including its partnership with Ulta Beauty ULTA that gives both companies an edge they previously didn’t have. Target has offered beauty products before, but not in the niche market that Ulta Beauty works in. Ulta Beauty offers shoppers a chance to see a full range of products and price points. Ulta Beauty believes that partnering with Target will give Target shoppers a taste of what it would be like to shop the full Ulta Beauty experience.

4 DAYS AGO