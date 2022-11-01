ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Mashed

Where Is The Smallest Costco In The World Located?

Located on four out of seven continents (per KTOO), Costco isn't just a grocery store like any other. If you've ever spoken to someone with a Costco membership, you might notice how much people love it — like, really love it. "Some of their customer base is absolutely addicted...
JUNEAU, AK
TheStreet

Target Adds Some of the Most Popular Items in the World

Target (TGT) has shop in shop options for multiple retailers including its partnership with Ulta Beauty ULTA that gives both companies an edge they previously didn’t have. Target has offered beauty products before, but not in the niche market that Ulta Beauty works in. Ulta Beauty offers shoppers a chance to see a full range of products and price points. Ulta Beauty believes that partnering with Target will give Target shoppers a taste of what it would be like to shop the full Ulta Beauty experience.
E! News

Fall in Love With Amazon’s Best Deals on the Top-Rated Flannels

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

25% of Diamond Jewelry Sales in 2021 Were Made Online

Online sales, branded diamonds, and female self-purchases all scored big gains in 2021, according to De Beers’ latest Diamond Insight Report. The company’s research, based on a survey of 18,000 U.S. women, estimates U.S. natural diamond jewelry sales hit $47 billion in 2021, a 34% leap from the prior year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy