New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Women-owned tattoo studio finds success in Gibsonville
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — When Annie Bella and Laura Murphy started their careers, they got their share of strange looks. Now, the tattoo artists find themselves constantly booked. “The males were like, ‘You’re a girl. You can’t do this,’ and that just made me push even further into wanting to do it,” Bella said. “It […]
forsythwoman.com
The Sweet Spot: Wilkerson Moravian Bakery
Recipients of Triad Business Journal’s Family Business Award in 2022, Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has been serving iconic Moravian baked goods to customers since 1925. With a deep-rooted family history in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area, Wilkerson is the oldest name in Moravian baking and has perfected the craft of the Moravian Cookie, Love Feast Buns, and the beloved Moravian Sugar Cake.
forsythwoman.com
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite
In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
forsythwoman.com
Why Small Towns Matter So Much
For the past several years when I feel a need for a geographical (and spiritual) reprieve, I get into the trusty 2002 Toyota and head for Kernersville, my family’s personal oasis. I take the long way from Greensboro, heading down W. Market Street, and enjoy passing the airport with all its impressive planes, going under an old bridge and by two roundabouts, stopping momentarily in Colfax to give the Bichon Frise a chance for a leisurely stroll. With not much of a specific plan in mind, we engage in what an Italian friend calls “dolce far niente”- the sweetness of doing nothing. Moments later we have entered Kernersville and, passing Whit’s Frozen Custard, I say out loud “See you in a couple of hours,” savoring the thought of a chocolate treat later .
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
wfmynews2.com
Thank you to all the parents & grandparents making Halloween a special memory | Ben Briscoe's My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the run up to Halloween, I've been sharing my favorite costumes over the years from the pterodactyl to the creepy clown and my all-time best: a candidate for president. True story: I handed out buttons saying "Ben for President" on them at each house we...
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
lovemeow.com
Rescuers Find Two Kittens Abandoned Outside and Notice How Much They Need One Another
Rescuers found two kittens abandoned outside and noticed how much they needed one another. Two months ago, a pair of abandoned kittens were spotted at a managed cat colony near a local business in Burlington, NC. Rescuers rushed to their aid and took them off the streets, away from busy traffic.
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
campbell.edu
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
My Fox 8
Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
These popular snack brands are being used to disguise THC in High Point vape, tobacco shops
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said officers recently found these products inside various vape and tobacco stores. To be clear, the THC that is being sold as Delta 8 and Delta 10 is legal. Police said the issue with these products are that they violate trademark laws and are marketed toward children.
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
WBTV
Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
Comments / 0