For the past several years when I feel a need for a geographical (and spiritual) reprieve, I get into the trusty 2002 Toyota and head for Kernersville, my family’s personal oasis. I take the long way from Greensboro, heading down W. Market Street, and enjoy passing the airport with all its impressive planes, going under an old bridge and by two roundabouts, stopping momentarily in Colfax to give the Bichon Frise a chance for a leisurely stroll. With not much of a specific plan in mind, we engage in what an Italian friend calls “dolce far niente”- the sweetness of doing nothing. Moments later we have entered Kernersville and, passing Whit’s Frozen Custard, I say out loud “See you in a couple of hours,” savoring the thought of a chocolate treat later .

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO