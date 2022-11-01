Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers’ Parade Dance Was ‘Like Elaine On Seinfeld’
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers was a big hit with school alumni and other parade-goers at the NC A&T State University Homecoming when he danced to a rap song along the homecoming parade route accompanied by a Sheriff’s Department vehicle. However, when the video of the song and dance...
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
forsythwoman.com
Aeracura Salon: Beauty from the Heart & Soul
Cheerful. Authentic. Quirky. Restorative. Riveting. Spunky. Innovative. Beautiful. That’s a glimpse of how the inspired professionals of Aeracura Salon view their team and their work. That team has been a true blessing for owner and Master Stylist, Christi Bradham, as has doubling the honest beauty that radiates from both the original location in Historic Reynolda Village, and the more recently opened Aeracura Salon and Spa West in the heart of Clemmons. The mood at both is slightly magical, brimming with generous amounts of love and light.
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
wschronicle.com
Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
My Fox 8
Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
forsythwoman.com
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite
In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
alamancenews.com
Council approves rezoning to allow motel’s conversion into apts. to attract millennials
Burlington’s city council has given the all-clear to an out-of-state company’s plans to transform one Maple Avenue motel into an apartment complex tailored for the “millennial market.”. The council unanimously approved a rezoning request on Tuesday that will enable Manhattan-based GoodHomes Communities to undertake this proposed metamorphosis...
