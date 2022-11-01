ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Aeracura Salon: Beauty from the Heart & Soul

Cheerful. Authentic. Quirky. Restorative. Riveting. Spunky. Innovative. Beautiful. That’s a glimpse of how the inspired professionals of Aeracura Salon view their team and their work. That team has been a true blessing for owner and Master Stylist, Christi Bradham, as has doubling the honest beauty that radiates from both the original location in Historic Reynolda Village, and the more recently opened Aeracura Salon and Spa West in the heart of Clemmons. The mood at both is slightly magical, brimming with generous amounts of love and light.
CLEMMONS, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home

Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Find heartfelt pieces crafted right here in North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of craftsmen across the Piedmont; but one based in Lexington has a good reason to create what he does. Brad Jones had a chance to get an up-close look at these heartfelt pieces that are Made in North Carolina. If you want...
LEXINGTON, NC
forsythwoman.com

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery: The Evolution of a 35 Year Favorite

In 1987, a local family-owned cafe was the ultimate hot spot for incredible homemade desserts and exceptional service. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery founders Scott and Brenda Gerding built a loyal following through delicious cakes, pies, cookies, and other made-from-scratch baked goods. Initially located in Thruway, The Dessertery was often packed with people of all ages eager to enjoy a special treat… whether ending the evening, hanging out with friends, or just getting out of the house for a bit. The desserts were served with a signature bold coffee, and it was the first restaurant in Winston-Salem to feature an espresso machine.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

