ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland

TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Haunted houses in Buckinghamshire and the terrifying tales behind them

Buckinghamshire is home to a number of spooky spots, including manor houses, churches, underground attractions and even former castles. Given the county's array of historic buildings, it's not surprising some of them have frightening backgrounds. Whether it's a folly near Aylesbury or the much-loved Hellfire Caves in West Wycombe, there...
BBC

Bletchley Park codebreaker correspondence handed to archive

A collection of material related to Britain's World War 2 codebreakers is being handed to a Cambridge university college archive. The material given by families of Bletchley Park's codebreakers was gathered by historian Joel Greenberg. Allen Packwood, director of the centre, said the documents "shed light on the interrelationships between...
The Guardian

Bournville by Jonathan Coe review – hugely impressive state-of-the-nation tale

Bournville, we learn from Jonathan Coe’s notes at the end of the novel, is the fourth in a planned quintet he’s writing under the general title of Unrest. This book also overlaps with the trilogy that began with The Rotters’ Club and continued with The Closed Circle and the Costa award-winning Middle England. All these interweaving plotlines, all the reappearing names, events and, above all, places give the impression of an author whose work is driven by an almost obsessive need to take new perspectives on the past (and its role in shaping the present), to rehearse and re-rehearse foundation myths both personal and national.
BBC

Cambridge pub regulars enjoy mini-museum of dig finds

Archaeologists have set up a mini museum of finds spanning 2,000 years for pub customers next to a city centre excavation site. A 1960s carpark is being redeveloped next to The Maypole, in Cambridge, and part of a Roman road has been found. Landlord Vincent Castiglione, 56, said his wife...
BBC

Map norths converge on Dorset village in historic first

A small village has made map reading history and become the first place where true, magnetic and grid north have met at a single point. According to the Ordnance Survey (OS) the historic triple alignment made landfall in Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset, on Wednesday. It will stay converged...
BBC

JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis: The Eagle and Child pub up for rent

The owner of a pub, which was a meeting place for famous authors CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien, is looking for someone to reopen and run the establishment. The Eagle and Child in St Giles', Oxford, dates back to 1650 and has a plaque inside commemorating the writers' get-togethers. Known...
NME

Iconic Glasgow nightclub Archaos to be turned into student accommodation

The site of the iconic Archaos nightclub in Glasgow is set to house new student accommodation, according to developers. As Mixmag reports, the popular city centre venue – located on Queen Street – closed its doors back in 2007. It had long been rumoured that the space could be reopening as a club, but those plans were ultimately shelved due to the “extremely poor condition” of the vacant building (via Glasgow World).
The Independent

Princess Royal opens hub for Royal Navy families

The Princess Royal has opened a community hub which provides support for families with a parent in the armed forces.Anne met users and staff at the new Gosport Community Hub which will serve 435 children from service families in the Gosport and Fareham area of Portsmouth.The centre has been built and staffed thanks to a grant of £400,000 from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) which Anne has been the patron of since 2007.Mandy Lindley, director of relationships and funding at the RNRMC, said: “As a Royal Navy veteran and Gosport resident of over 40 years, I am...
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy