Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
Trinidad James’ impact on culture 10 years after ‘All Gold Everything’
Trinidad James celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his certified platinum single “All Gold Everything” at MJQ Concourse on Oct. 30. The single also led to songwriting credits on Bruno Mars‘ Diamond single “Uptown Funk.”. After performing two shows on back-to-back shows on different stages in the...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Haunted houses in Buckinghamshire and the terrifying tales behind them
Buckinghamshire is home to a number of spooky spots, including manor houses, churches, underground attractions and even former castles. Given the county's array of historic buildings, it's not surprising some of them have frightening backgrounds. Whether it's a folly near Aylesbury or the much-loved Hellfire Caves in West Wycombe, there...
BBC
Bletchley Park codebreaker correspondence handed to archive
A collection of material related to Britain's World War 2 codebreakers is being handed to a Cambridge university college archive. The material given by families of Bletchley Park's codebreakers was gathered by historian Joel Greenberg. Allen Packwood, director of the centre, said the documents "shed light on the interrelationships between...
Bournville by Jonathan Coe review – hugely impressive state-of-the-nation tale
Bournville, we learn from Jonathan Coe’s notes at the end of the novel, is the fourth in a planned quintet he’s writing under the general title of Unrest. This book also overlaps with the trilogy that began with The Rotters’ Club and continued with The Closed Circle and the Costa award-winning Middle England. All these interweaving plotlines, all the reappearing names, events and, above all, places give the impression of an author whose work is driven by an almost obsessive need to take new perspectives on the past (and its role in shaping the present), to rehearse and re-rehearse foundation myths both personal and national.
BBC
Cambridge pub regulars enjoy mini-museum of dig finds
Archaeologists have set up a mini museum of finds spanning 2,000 years for pub customers next to a city centre excavation site. A 1960s carpark is being redeveloped next to The Maypole, in Cambridge, and part of a Roman road has been found. Landlord Vincent Castiglione, 56, said his wife...
BBC
Map norths converge on Dorset village in historic first
A small village has made map reading history and become the first place where true, magnetic and grid north have met at a single point. According to the Ordnance Survey (OS) the historic triple alignment made landfall in Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset, on Wednesday. It will stay converged...
BBC
JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis: The Eagle and Child pub up for rent
The owner of a pub, which was a meeting place for famous authors CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien, is looking for someone to reopen and run the establishment. The Eagle and Child in St Giles', Oxford, dates back to 1650 and has a plaque inside commemorating the writers' get-togethers. Known...
NME
Iconic Glasgow nightclub Archaos to be turned into student accommodation
The site of the iconic Archaos nightclub in Glasgow is set to house new student accommodation, according to developers. As Mixmag reports, the popular city centre venue – located on Queen Street – closed its doors back in 2007. It had long been rumoured that the space could be reopening as a club, but those plans were ultimately shelved due to the “extremely poor condition” of the vacant building (via Glasgow World).
Princess Royal opens hub for Royal Navy families
The Princess Royal has opened a community hub which provides support for families with a parent in the armed forces.Anne met users and staff at the new Gosport Community Hub which will serve 435 children from service families in the Gosport and Fareham area of Portsmouth.The centre has been built and staffed thanks to a grant of £400,000 from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) which Anne has been the patron of since 2007.Mandy Lindley, director of relationships and funding at the RNRMC, said: “As a Royal Navy veteran and Gosport resident of over 40 years, I am...
