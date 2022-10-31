Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Attacks Darby Allin In Shocking AEW Debut
Over the past couple of weeks, All Elite Wrestling stars Darby Allin and Jay Lethal have been going back and forth. After Allin defeated Lethal on the "Dynamite" three-year anniversary show, and Lethal crushed Allin with a solid steel garage door last week, the two met once more in the ring on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite." However, unlike the first time they met, Lethal would get the win over Allin. But he wouldn't do it alone, as a fake Sting, who turned out to be Cole Karter in disguise, attacked Allin. This wouldn't be the end of the night for Allin however, as a wrestling legend turned AEW into his world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments How He Is Doing As A WWE Executive
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been involved with "WWE NXT" for several years now, but has taken on even more of a leadership role in the last year as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. During a recent interview on "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul, Michaels discussed what it's like being a "suit" now after years of saying "suck it" on live television.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News: Jarrett’s Debut, Colt Cabana’s Return, Who Was Backstage
Pwinsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was kept hidden backstage prior to appearing on AEW Dynamite last night. Jarrett was flown into Washington D.C for the show, which filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. Tony Khan would go on to announce that Jarrett has been named as the Director of Business Development. Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
VICE Reportedly Considering Kane For Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Fans could get a deeper look into the twisted backstory of Kane as part of an upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring. VICE’s popular series has covered some of wrestling’s most controversial topics for three seasons, including Chris Benoit, steroids, and the Plane Ride from Hell.
ewrestlingnews.com
Whatever Happened To Chubby Dudley?, AEW & WWE Stars Attend World Series (Photo)
ECW Original Bay Ragni (Chubby Dudley) will be re-watching the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement below:. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak and AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg were in attendance at Tuesday night’s World Series game, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros, 7-0.
ewrestlingnews.com
Danhausen Feels “Unclean” Following Loss, AEW Dark Is Now Online
QT Marshall pulled off an unlikely win against Danhausen on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. It left Danhausen feeling anything but very nice or very evil: it left him feeling “unclean.”. Marshall and Danhausen main evented Monday’s show, and Marshall came out victorious. QT would then...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW To Another Level
Renee Paquette has only been in All Elite Wrestling for a few weeks, but AEW President Tony Khan has seen the impact that she’s had on the company. While appearing on today’s Busted Open Radio show to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Khan agreed with Tommy Dreamer’s belief that Paquette has made a difference for AEW. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
ewrestlingnews.com
Colt Cabana Comments On Dynamite Return, Taya Valkyrie On Iron Sheik Massacre Streaming Plans
Colt Cabana recently took to Twitter to comment on his return to AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite. As many of you know, Cabana answered Chris Jericho’s open challenge for the ROH World Championship. Jericho picked up the win with a Codebreaker. Taya Valkyrie has announced that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Must-See Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan Hard At WWE Live Event
At a recent WWE live event, Rhea Ripley continued her heel ways by trolling a fan in attendance. A fan took to Twitter to share a video of the Judgment Day member untying someone’s shoe near the barricade while she was selling a spot. The fan captioned the video with,
ringsidenews.com
GCW Rejected WWE Partnership Offer
WWE is known to be the global juggernaut in the world of professional wrestling. It is the mecca for every aspiring superstar and company to associate with. In spite of its global reach and high financial standing, apparently, its deep pockets could not close a partnership deal with an independent promotion, rejecting their substantial offer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Creative Has Nothing: 10 Ideas for WWE NXT Roster
“Creative has nothing” is a phrase often used in sports entertainment when a wrestler is just lingering around with no direction. The idea is that the writing team simply has no plans for them, can’t think of any decent storylines or character arcs, and just decides to let them sit out for a while or wrestle matches with zero value to them, merely to do “anything at all” until they think of something else.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
Comments / 0