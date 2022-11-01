Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Severe thunderstorms are likely late Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are expecting a warm and mostly cloudy Thursday across the ArkLaTex. All eyes are on the potential severe weather threat arriving late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible, and confidence is increasing that we could see some significant severe weather as well.
KTBS
Strong to severe storms possible late this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex Friday night. As a result, strong to severe storms could move into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday evening. Storms may last into the late night. Then, the system could depart...
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana talent shines in traveling Broadway production of 'Tina'
Ayvah Johnson is a born performer. Click any video on her Instagram and it's easy to understand how she landed the Broadway breakout role of a lifetime at the tender age of nine. She sings, dances, acts and has a precocious spark indicative of powerhouse talent. Louisiana talent shines in...
KSLA
Seasonal Allegiant flights returning to Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three seasonal flights from Allegiant that will be available in the summer of 2023 are returning to the Shreveport Regional Airport. The city announced Wednesday, Nov. 2 that tickets are on sale now for direct flights from Shreveport to the following destinations:. Los Angeles, Calif. -...
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
theforumnews.com
Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion
Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
bossierpress.com
Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun
Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
ktalnews.com
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mavice Hughs-Thigpen is running for City Council District B in the City of Shreveport. She says she is no politician, but she heard from God to run to be the next councilwoman. “I heard, I think, and I know in my heart. I know God...
Popular I-20 and I-220 Bossier Exit Ramps Scheduled For Closures
It would appear that we are nearing the end of the construction of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. However, before the project can be declared complete and open to the public, all the final details must be complete. To do those things, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development must make the following closures before the new interchange can be opened to the public.
q973radio.com
Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things
A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Derrick L. Henderson wants to bring hemp to the District G community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Derrick L. Henderson says in the past he has been behind scenes managing a few political campaigns, but now it is time for him to run as a candidate for Shreveport City Council District G. “I have the right combination of community, civic, social and...
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
KTBS
Shark Tank company connects off-duty SFD firefighters with residents
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shark Tank company has made its way to Shreveport, and it's already catching fire. Hidrent is an app that connects off-duty firefighters with residents to do general handyman work around the house. "Firemen are known as a jack of all trades, especially the Shreveport area. We...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
