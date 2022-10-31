Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac
3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
KTLA.com
Jessica makes ghost pizza and antipasto eyeballs, fun Halloween treats to try with kids
Looking to make some fun and savory snacks with the kids this Halloween? Jessica has you covered. She and Levi whipped up a ghost pizza and antipasto eyeballs. This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 131. Ghost Pizza. Ingredients. Store-bought pizza dough. 1 to 2 logs of...
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Upside-Down Bacon Cornbread is a delicious twist for Thanksgiving
Demetra Overton shared her upside down bacon cornbread recipe that's a perfect side for Thanksgiving.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
Make Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars Lighter
(Beau Gustafson/Cookinglight.com) These pumpkin cheesecake bars use reduced and fat-free cream cheese to keep saturated fat at a minimum. The recipe also reduces the amount of butter and substitutes egg whites for 3 of the eggs. They're easier to make than cheesecake, not to mention significantly fewer calories. Yet the rich, spicy taste makes them a sweet and creamy fall snack that's lighter than cheesecake.
Pizza for Thanksgiving, how about a Thanksgiving pizza?
Time for entertainment news on The Blur with Ted Woodward. Pizza for Thanksgiving? How about pizza dough, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy, sprinkle on turkey and bake? Maybe drizzle on some cranberry sauce?
