15 Best Restaurants in Erie, PA

Sitting on the south shore of Lake Erie, the city of Erie is the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, with a 94,831 population as of the 2020 census. It’s named after the Native Americans called the Erie indigenous people, who were the first settlers in the area until the mid-17th century.
Toys for Tots Prepare for Stuff the Cruiser Collection Event

Toys for Tots is marking its annual return by announcing the Toys for Tots Stuff the Cruiser collection event with the Pennsylvania State Police. The toy collection effort is a partnership between Marines and the Pennsylvania State Police. The event is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 5th from...
Girard Student Receives the Second Emerging Leaders C.L.A.S.S. Act Award

It was a special morning for a Girard student who received the second Emerging Leaders C.L.A.S.S. Act award, from the Northwest Tri Country Intermediate Unit. Out of several nominees, one was chosen as the student of the month and received a $1,000 scholarship and the chance to be entered to win a $5,000 scholarship.
Avian flu surging turkey prices before holidays, not for one Waterford farm

The arrival of November has Thanksgiving on everyone’s minds. However, avian flu has caused a national turkey shortage, causing prices of poultry to rise and potentially throwing some people’s holiday meal in jeopardy. The first case of avian influenza was detected in Pennsylvania back in April. It’s killed over 7.3 million turkeys this year nationwide, […]
Haunted Hayride a success

About 600 community members enjoyed the Titusville Police Department's Haunted Hayride event on Saturday night, Oct. 29. The money raised will go toward the High School Summer Training Academy.
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County

Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority Appointed to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee

Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) Board. Mengine has more than 20 years of experience in public service, and as CEO of ECRDA she is at the intersection of transportation and economic development.
Erie City Council Discusses Potential Budget Cuts

An Erie City Councilman is calling on fellow council members to make significant cuts to the City's budget. On Thursday, Councilman Ed Brzezinski resented a resolution requesting Mayor Joe Schember's administration to cut 5% out of the 2023 budget. The $98 million proposal does not include a property tax increase.
Local councilman wants reductions for proposed budget cuts

One Erie City councilman is proposing the administration cut 5% of the 2023 budget. Councilman Ed Brzezinski is proposing a budget cut in 2023. He said he’s trying to get the administration’s attention. In Tuesday’s meeting, the council tabled the ordinance. Brzezinski said he hopes the council revisits this topic before the end of the […]
Wood takes lakeshore championship - again

The Maplewood High School Marching Band has once again proved two things, Bigger isn't always better and good things can come in small packages. The Tiger Marching Band took sixth place overall and won their class in Saturday's Lakeshore Marching Band Association at Veteran's Stadium in Erie. This is the tenth time the band has won this competition according to the band director Jamie Gardner.
GECAC could lose nearly $1 million in funds, County Executive says otherwise

A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities. The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.
Wayne Street ‘House of Fear’ returns for a night of fright

It’s 19 years and counting for a thrilling tradition at one Erie home. The Wayne Street “House of Fear” is up and running once again to help neighborhood kids get a fright and the fun of the Halloween spirit. The homeowner said the entire attraction takes weeks to build, and he calls it all just […]
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
