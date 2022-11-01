The Maplewood High School Marching Band has once again proved two things, Bigger isn't always better and good things can come in small packages. The Tiger Marching Band took sixth place overall and won their class in Saturday's Lakeshore Marching Band Association at Veteran's Stadium in Erie. This is the tenth time the band has won this competition according to the band director Jamie Gardner.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO