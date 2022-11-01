Read full article on original website
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
'Enough is enough' – Biden demands oil companies to do their part in lowering gas prices
President Biden says oil companies continue to make record profits as drivers are left struggling with higher gas prices.
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Biden is threatening a windfall tax on energy companies, after he slammed them for 'war profiteering'
Biden criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits, while not boosting production enough to lower prices at the pump.
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Oil industry reacts to Biden threatening potential windfall tax
Oil industry groups are reacting to President Joe Biden on Monday threatening a potential windfall profit tax or other repercussions against oil companies.
Biden threatens oil companies with ‘higher tax’ if they don’t increase production
President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies would face a “higher tax” on their excess profits if they don’t reinvest in increasing production to bring down prices at the pump. “They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their...
Biden To Call For So-called ‘windfall’ Tax On Oil And Gas Companies As He Escalates Rhetoric Amid Record Profits
On Monday, President Joe Biden plans to intensify weeks of stern warnings to energy producers by proposing a "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, criticizing major gas companies for making gains while Americans continue to pay high gas prices in the closing weeks of the midterm election season.
Biden claims ‘serious progress’ on getting prices close to pre-pandemic levels, amid high inflation
President Biden claimed that prices were approaching pre-pandemic levels, but data shows gas and grocery prices still far above where they were in early 2020.
Remarks by President Biden on Recent Reports of Major Oil Companies Making Record-Setting Profits
THE PRESIDENT: You’re not out in the rain with the Halloweeners. THE PRESIDENT: Well, I got to go out, so you got to come with me. (Laughs.) THE PRESIDENT: Well, good afternoon. This is a very short statement but a consequential one, in my view. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in March set gas prices soaring literally around the world — not just here, but around the world.
Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts earned...
Would Biden Windfall Tax on Excess Oil Profits Benefit Consumers in Any Way?
President Joe Biden threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the nation's biggest oil and gas companies as a way to lower prices at the pump, but it's uncertain when or even if such a move will...
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts
HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
