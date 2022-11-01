Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Students from Greenburgh Schools and ANDRUS trick-or-treat at Yonkers hotel
Students in the Greenburgh North Castle Union Free School District and ANDRUS went door-to-door at the Royal Regency Hotel.
riverjournalonline.com
Sleepy Hollow Hispanic Scholarship Winner – Reyshel Guzmán
Puede encontrar una versión en español de este artículo AQUÍ. The Carpinone family, owners of Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown, has established a scholarship for Hispanic students at Sleepy Hollow High School. This is the sixth of six essays written by the scholarship winners.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Possible rabid skunks in Town of Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health warns residents that aggressive skunks were observed between October 30 and November 1, 2022 near Rochdale Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. These skunks may be rabid. It is important not to approach or contact wild animals, officials...
thehudsonindependent.com
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public
A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
