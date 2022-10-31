Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NBC Philadelphia
Officials Reverse Ban on Hoodies Following Protest, Fights at Delco High School
School officials in Delaware County have reversed a ban on hooded sweatshirts and hats after the ban led to numerous demonstrations, fights and the arrest of ten students earlier this week. Video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the fights inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on Tuesday....
NBC Philadelphia
‘Armed and Dangerous' NJ Cop Shooter Arrested Following Day-Long Manhunt
The suspect authorities have been searching for in connection to a Newark shooting that left two police officers injured on Tuesday has been arrested after evading authorities for nearly a day, three officials tell News 4 New York. The manhunt for the 30-year-old East Orange man who allegedly opened fire...
NBC Philadelphia
FBI: Source of NJ Synagogues Threat Identified, Poses No Further Danger to Community
The FBI has identified a man linked to the nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from its Newark office a day ago, and officials say he no longer poses a threat to the community, according to the agency and law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Killed in 2 West Philly Shootings; More Than 150 Shots Fired in Kensington
Early Friday morning, three people were killed in two separate shootings in West Philadelphia, while more than 150 shots were fired in Kensington and no victims were found, police said. The gun violence didn't stop there as bullets flew at a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa. “We’ve had several very quiet days...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Crash That Killed Allentown Teacher's Assistant
An elderly man was charged in a crash that killed an Allentown teacher’s assistant in September. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, is charged with careless driving - unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses. Officials said citations have been issued and Fling’s license will be suspended for six months if convicted.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot While Exiting Northeast Philly Wawa, Bullet Goes Through Store
A man was shot as argument inside a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa store spilled into a vestibule early Friday. And, one of the bullets went through the store. Philadelphia police officers and medics rushed to the Wawa at 9101 Frankford Avenue in the Torresdale neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. to find a man in his 30s with a graze wound to his abdomen, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
NBC Philadelphia
Cat Rescued From Train Tracks and Phillies Playoff Run Could Be Reason Why
There’s no measuring what this magical run by the Philadelphia Phillies has meant to the city. But for one family, they say they experienced a “Phillies miracle” over the weekend as the World Series managed to help save the life of their new four-legged friend. Edgar the...
NBC Philadelphia
The Phillies Are Still Playing, but the Holiday Season Is Already Creeping Into Philly
For the first time any of us can remember, Christmas has crept into the baseball season. The Phillies are still playing in the World Series, but signs of the holiday season are already popping up around the Philadelphia region. And the signs of the holiday season can be found in...
NBC Philadelphia
Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Philadelphia
A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” scratch-off was sold at the L & P Express at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lotto agency said in a release.
