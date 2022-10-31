ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

‘Armed and Dangerous' NJ Cop Shooter Arrested Following Day-Long Manhunt

The suspect authorities have been searching for in connection to a Newark shooting that left two police officers injured on Tuesday has been arrested after evading authorities for nearly a day, three officials tell News 4 New York. The manhunt for the 30-year-old East Orange man who allegedly opened fire...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Crash That Killed Allentown Teacher's Assistant

An elderly man was charged in a crash that killed an Allentown teacher’s assistant in September. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, is charged with careless driving - unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses. Officials said citations have been issued and Fling’s license will be suspended for six months if convicted.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot While Exiting Northeast Philly Wawa, Bullet Goes Through Store

A man was shot as argument inside a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa store spilled into a vestibule early Friday. And, one of the bullets went through the store. Philadelphia police officers and medics rushed to the Wawa at 9101 Frankford Avenue in the Torresdale neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. to find a man in his 30s with a graze wound to his abdomen, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Philadelphia

A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” scratch-off was sold at the L & P Express at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lotto agency said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

