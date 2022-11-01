Christy Catalytics’s longevity is a testament to its significance in the business community. At 100 years old, the company continues to maintain its reputation as a long-time ceramics and refractory manufacturer, and supplier to petroleum refineries, petrochemical, LNG, natural gas and other facilities. Christy’s VP of Operations, Kevin Dustmann, shared with BIC Magazine about the many supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Christy has stood its ground — continuing to meet customer needs while operating with excellence.

