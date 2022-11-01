Read full article on original website
accessinternational.media
JLG appoints new marketing director
Sara Vincent has been appointed as the new director of marketing in North America and Latin America at Oshkosh’s Access segment, which includes JLG, with its MEWPs and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. Vincent brings nearly 20 years of communications and marketing experience to the...
bicmagazine.com
CIRCON names Brandon Schooley as Midwestern Refinery sales manager
CIRCON appoints Brandon Schooley as Midwestern Refinery Sales Manager. In his role, he will develop and maintain relationships with Circon Environmental’s new and existing client base within the Midwest Territory. For more information, visit circonenviro.com.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
bicmagazine.com
Kaple chosen EVP at Axis Industrial Services
Craig Kaple of Axis Industrial Services has become the company’s executive VP. In this role, he will be responsible for various functions from strategy to sales, marketing and general operations support. Kaple has over 38 years in the national industrial services sector, previously serving as president of Vesta Industrial...
bicmagazine.com
Gordon Judd joins Nationwide Boiler as business developer
Nationwide Boiler has selected Gordon Judd as its new business development executive. Judd’s focus will be Nationwide’s approach to sustainability and the emerging changes necessary to support the decarbonization initiative. He will support the sales activities of Nationwide Boiler’s fleet of rental, new and used package boilers, air pollution control equipment, feedwater equipment, controls and related systems — to increase sales and develop and maintain long- term relationships with existing and prospective clients.
aiexpress.io
Building sustainability: Infogrid and Aquicore join forces to provide complete ESG solution
Regulators, buyers and shoppers alike are all calling for organizations to be greener and extra earth pleasant — and, importantly, to be clear and particular in how they’re doing so. As such, organizations are understanding the significance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) applications, in addition to skepticism...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
bicmagazine.com
Shutdowns and turnarounds: 4 key considerations for your organization
Shutdowns and turnarounds are a necessity for oil and gas refineries...
Accenture Federal Services Awarded Role on $650M VA Healthcare Innovation Contract
Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a prime spot on a $650M contract in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL). The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract provides VHA and the Office of Healthcare...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Product differentiation by rate, services marks evolution of senior housing: report
Evolution of the senior housing sector this year and heading into next year has been marked by new product types that are differentiated by rate and service offerings, according to the new Urban Land Institute and PwC Emerging Trends in Real Estate report. A new generation of residents expects more...
bicmagazine.com
Excel Modular Scaffold named exceptional partner
Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing Corporation recently announced that it has been named an Exceptional Partnership Award winner in Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 7th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards. The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to honor suppliers who positively impacted the company’s business throughout...
CEOs say transparency with customers, other stakeholders key to hitting net zero-carbon goals
Their companies might not be viable anymore if they fail to hit net-zero emissions goals.
bicmagazine.com
Christy Catalytics welcomes Kurdish, Jones to operations team
Randy Kurdish and Nick Jones have joined the operations team at Christy Catalytics. Both will be responsible for project coordination, customer relationship management, arranging freight for customers and resolving customer issues. Kurdish joined in April 2022. He was a logistics coordinator for Cardinal Health’s Houston distribution center, and a fulfillment and logistics specialist for Amazon. Prior to Amazon, he held positions in oil and gas in sales and project coordination.
bicmagazine.com
Chemex Global welcomes Medina, Doiron and Cantu
Rocky Medina joins Chemex Global as director of integration and automation. He brings 23 years of international and domestic integration and automation experience. His career in leadership roles includes successful execution of $90M of integrated equipment for an international pipeline expansion and a $30M Caribbean restart project. Carey Doiron is...
constructiondive.com
Cemex selects 8 winners of its Construction Startup Competition
Cemex Ventures has named the eight winners of its 6th Construction Startup Competition incubator. The companies represent key industry sectors that Cemex Ventures identified for the 2022 competition. The corporate venture capital unit of Cemex partnered with Black & Veatch, Dysruptek by Haskell and Ferrovial for the event. The winners...
bicmagazine.com
Localized production helps bypass crippling supply chain issues
Christy Catalytics’s longevity is a testament to its significance in the business community. At 100 years old, the company continues to maintain its reputation as a long-time ceramics and refractory manufacturer, and supplier to petroleum refineries, petrochemical, LNG, natural gas and other facilities. Christy’s VP of Operations, Kevin Dustmann, shared with BIC Magazine about the many supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Christy has stood its ground — continuing to meet customer needs while operating with excellence.
Pivot Bio Elects Roger Underwood as Board of Directors Chairperson
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Pivot Bio, agriculture’s leading nitrogen innovator, announced today that Roger Underwood, entrepreneur and ag tech investor, has been elected to the Pivot Bio Board of Directors as an independent director and Chairperson. Additionally, the company announces that Lisa Safarian is promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer, Evan Wittenberg joins as its first Chief People Officer, and Ernie Sanders is promoted to Senior Vice President-Product Innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005725/en/ Pivot Bio Elects Roger Underwood as Board of Directors Chairperson (Photo: Business Wire)
3printr.com
6K Additive announces capacity increase for powder production
6K Additive, a division of 6K, a specialist in the sustainable production of engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, produced from its UniMelt plasma technology, announced plans to significantly increase production capacity for additive manufacturing powders. The plan includes 20,000 sq/ft of additional powder production capacity with four...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
Happi
Haus Labs Hires Nicole Sokol as New VP of Product Development
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has tapped Nicole Sokol as its new VP of product development. With more than 18 years of experience encompassing all categories of color cosmetics development, Sokol will focus on product strategy, product development, merchandising and product design. The El Segundo, CA-based company said Sokol will...
