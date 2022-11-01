Read full article on original website
bicmagazine.com
Chemex Global awarded integration and automation project
Chemex Global has received a project award to complete the engineering, procurement, fabrication and integration of multiple process analyzer systems for a renewable diesel biorefinery. Fabrication and integration will be completed in Lake Charles, LA, at its state-of-the-art 440,000 square-foot facility, owned by its parent company, The Shaw Group. “Process...
bicmagazine.com
Tony Swager joins Aegion Energy Services as director of sales and marketing
Tony Swager has joined Aegion Energy Services as director of sales and marketing. He will lead sales and marketing efforts for many of Aegion’s major clients. Swager has spent more than 20 years in the industrial services, aerospace and aeronautical industries, including working for Schultz, managing one of its Southern California maintenance contracts.
hypebeast.com
Shift Robotics Releases "The World's Fastest Shoes"
Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics has just unveiled its battery-powered sneakers — the Moonwalkers. Said the be the “world’s fastest shoe” the Moonwalkers assist in boosting walk speeds up to 250%. Powered by a state-of-the-art brushless DC motor, eight polyurethane wheels work together with...
bicmagazine.com
Christy Catalytics welcomes Kurdish, Jones to operations team
Randy Kurdish and Nick Jones have joined the operations team at Christy Catalytics. Both will be responsible for project coordination, customer relationship management, arranging freight for customers and resolving customer issues. Kurdish joined in April 2022. He was a logistics coordinator for Cardinal Health’s Houston distribution center, and a fulfillment and logistics specialist for Amazon. Prior to Amazon, he held positions in oil and gas in sales and project coordination.
bicmagazine.com
Excel Modular Scaffold named exceptional partner
Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing Corporation recently announced that it has been named an Exceptional Partnership Award winner in Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 7th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards. The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to honor suppliers who positively impacted the company’s business throughout...
bicmagazine.com
Gordon Judd joins Nationwide Boiler as business developer
Nationwide Boiler has selected Gordon Judd as its new business development executive. Judd’s focus will be Nationwide’s approach to sustainability and the emerging changes necessary to support the decarbonization initiative. He will support the sales activities of Nationwide Boiler’s fleet of rental, new and used package boilers, air pollution control equipment, feedwater equipment, controls and related systems — to increase sales and develop and maintain long- term relationships with existing and prospective clients.
bicmagazine.com
United Rentals partners with Shell to provide sustainable solutions
United Rentals, Inc.announced it has provided all-electric trucks to Shell for use at its Geismar, Louisiana Chemical Manufacturing site. Shell is using the rental equipment to support plant maintenance operations as part of an on-site electric vehicle (EV) mobility pilot program. The program will test and evaluate electric vehicle use at the manufacturing facility to support future development of low-carbon, green fleet strategies for rental and Shell-owned vehicles.
bicmagazine.com
Kaple chosen EVP at Axis Industrial Services
Craig Kaple of Axis Industrial Services has become the company’s executive VP. In this role, he will be responsible for various functions from strategy to sales, marketing and general operations support. Kaple has over 38 years in the national industrial services sector, previously serving as president of Vesta Industrial...
bicmagazine.com
Shutdowns and turnarounds: 4 key considerations for your organization
Shutdowns and turnarounds are a necessity for oil and gas refineries...
bicmagazine.com
WJTA releases eLearning module, introduces medical alert card
WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) has released a new eLearning module in partnership with Health and Safety Council (HASC). Vacuum Operator Foundational Training (19VACFT) is a 2.5-hour eLearning module based on the association’s Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment (Blue Book). Successful completion requires an 80% passing...
bicmagazine.com
CIRCON names Brandon Schooley as Midwestern Refinery sales manager
CIRCON appoints Brandon Schooley as Midwestern Refinery Sales Manager. In his role, he will develop and maintain relationships with Circon Environmental’s new and existing client base within the Midwest Territory. For more information, visit circonenviro.com.
bicmagazine.com
Back Cover: No boundaries: Capable and positioned in any environment
In a challenging business environment, operators and owners seek solutions to lower costs while increasing the efficiency and reliability of their facilities. As a leading international industrial services provider, Bilfinger possesses the expertise, technology, and resources to support companies in the construction, maintenance, and optimization of their valuable assets. Bilfinger's 360-degree approach provides end-to-end solutions for the full life cycle of industrial and commercial facilities and assets across the United States and Gulf of Mexico, from constructability to startup and beyond the build to maintenance, reliability, and specialty soft craft services.
bicmagazine.com
INTERNATIONAL COOLING TOWER: Turning knowledge into growth
Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for Industrial Cooling Projects. International Cooling Tower (ICT) provides turnkey industrial cooling tower solutions that offer clients enhanced cost management and a dedicated design, engineering, procurement, construction management and implementation team that ensures a project is completed on time and within budget. ICT's 64-year history...
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Denise Antunes da Silva: Unraveling concrete’s secrets to decarbonize building materials
Growing up in Brazil, Oak Ridge National Laboratory materials scientist Denise Antunes da Silva remembers ceramic tiles being as common as the coffee beans the country is famous for growing and exporting. The colorful tiles dotted walkways and served as the building blocks for residential and commercial construction. She didn’t think much about how the tiles were produced, however, until years later while pursuing a degree in materials science and engineering. It was during her studies that Antunes da Silva decided to give them a closer examination, focusing on the cement that made them possible.
bicmagazine.com
CTEH hires Stephen Pepper as senior consultant
CTEH® LLC, has added Stephen Pepper as a senior consultant. Pepper will develop and implement a turkey per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) transition program for clients who work with PFAS-containing fire fighting chemicals. He will also support disaster response management teams by leveraging his 30 years of experience in...
bicmagazine.com
Localized production helps bypass crippling supply chain issues
Christy Catalytics’s longevity is a testament to its significance in the business community. At 100 years old, the company continues to maintain its reputation as a long-time ceramics and refractory manufacturer, and supplier to petroleum refineries, petrochemical, LNG, natural gas and other facilities. Christy’s VP of Operations, Kevin Dustmann, shared with BIC Magazine about the many supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Christy has stood its ground — continuing to meet customer needs while operating with excellence.
bicmagazine.com
5 reasons to choose reinforced perlite for your next project
Innovating upon 40 years of experience in the manufacture of perlite...
3printr.com
Desktop Metal announces availability of its wood 3D printing system
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global spcialist in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, announced broad availability of the Shop System Forust Edition, a binder jet 3D printing system for the high-speed production of functional, end-use wood parts using upcycled sawdust from the wood milling industry. The Forust wood printing...
bicmagazine.com
Disposable to essential: Transforming safety with connected single-gas detectors
We've all come to accept personal tech like our cell phones...
