freightwaves.com
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Promotes Four
Stamford, CT – A.P. Construction Company (APC) announced the leadership promotions of Joe Orlando as senior vice president of operations; Mark Kammerer as vice president of construction; Reid Nystrom as vice president of construction; and Dimitri Seferidis as director of preconstruction. Orlando has 25 years of experience in the...
The Secret to Modern-Day Wholesale Success
We won’t hold out on you, the secret to a successful wholesale business is simple: it’s people. More specifically, it’s the way suppliers and dealers collaborate to meet consumer demand by implementing a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline. But what is a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline, and how...
freightwaves.com
Embark Trucks expands operations into 4 new markets
Embark Trucks announced Tuesday it has opened four new trucking facilities across the country, giving the company nine nationwide transfer-point sites to accommodate planned autonomous freight shipments covering key markets. The autonomous trucking software developer has opened new locations in Dallas, El Paso, Texas, Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida — joining...
freightwaves.com
E-commerce platform BoxC hires military mail operations and DHL veteran
Global logistics platform BoxC has appointed former industry and military veteran Mark Waverek as director of business development to steer the growth of its e-commerce solution. “We’re very excited to have someone with Mark’s pedigree and experience driving growth in international e-commerce markets,” said CEO Michael Pakula. “His unique global...
salestechstar.com
Deliveright Partners With Elemica to Offer Final-Mile, Heavy Goods Delivery Capabilities, Accelerate Digital Transformation
Supply chain trading partners can access AI-powered delivery platform through its ERP system. Deliveright, the company behind the leading final-mile digital delivery platform, Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with digital supply chain network, Elemica. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.
supplychain247.com
Six future motor freight trends
Getting freight from point A to point B effectively and affordably has gotten a lot tougher over the last few years, with transportation disruptions, equipment shortages and a lack of drivers—among other things—all contributing to the problem. In response, shippers are shifting their motor freight strategies, exploring new services and using technology to both offset the challenges and leverage new opportunities.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AJW Group to provide power-by-the-hour support for Modern Logistics B737CL freighters fleet
The support contract by AJW Group will provide full power-the-hour services for the Modern Logistics B737CL freighter fleet. AJW Group, an independent aircraft component parts, repair, and supply chain solutions provider, has announced the extension of a power-by-the-hour (PBH) support contract with Modern Logistics, a Brazilian cargo operator. The support contract by AJW Group will provide full power-the-hour services for the Modern Logistics B737CL freighter fleet. The B737CL freighter has been in operation for Modern Logistics since 2017 and was the first power-by-the-hour (PBH) contract for AJW Group in Brazil.
salestechstar.com
YSDS Selects Magaya to Unify Global Operations Under a Single Cloud-Based Freight Management Platform
Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain software, is pleased to announce that the global logistics solutions provider YSDS has selected Magaya Supply Chain, Magaya Rate Management, Denied Party Screening by Magaya, Courier Connections by Magaya, and Final Mile by Magaya to unify its international offices under a single cloud-based freight management platform and streamline operations from rate management to last-mile delivery.
bicmagazine.com
Gordon Judd joins Nationwide Boiler as business developer
Nationwide Boiler has selected Gordon Judd as its new business development executive. Judd’s focus will be Nationwide’s approach to sustainability and the emerging changes necessary to support the decarbonization initiative. He will support the sales activities of Nationwide Boiler’s fleet of rental, new and used package boilers, air pollution control equipment, feedwater equipment, controls and related systems — to increase sales and develop and maintain long- term relationships with existing and prospective clients.
htrends.com
PwC Reports Business Leaders Prepare for Recession with an Eye Toward Growth
Executives are navigating significant economic uncertainty with confidence in their ability to survive – and thrive. With rising concerns about the economy, executives remain laser-focused on – and confident in their ability to drive – growth, according to the latest PwC Pulse Survey: Cautious to confident. Four out of five executives (81%) agree that there will be a recession in the next six months, noting concerns about high inflation, including declining consumer purchasing power and the higher cost of capital, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening. This is a marked increase from August, when 60% of executives said a recession was likely in the next 12 months. Despite this, 82% of business leaders remain confident about their ability to execute on transformation initiatives and 77% are confident that they can achieve near-term growth goals (see Table 1 below).
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
bicmagazine.com
United Rentals partners with Shell to provide sustainable solutions
United Rentals, Inc.announced it has provided all-electric trucks to Shell for use at its Geismar, Louisiana Chemical Manufacturing site. Shell is using the rental equipment to support plant maintenance operations as part of an on-site electric vehicle (EV) mobility pilot program. The program will test and evaluate electric vehicle use at the manufacturing facility to support future development of low-carbon, green fleet strategies for rental and Shell-owned vehicles.
freightwaves.com
FedEx Freight launches LTL dimensional pricing pilot
Less-than-truckload carrier FedEx Freight said Tuesday it has launched a program to price freight tendered by select customers based exclusively on the shipment’s weight and dimensions, how much space it occupies aboard a trailer and when it needs to arrive. The pilot program, called “space and pace,” will provide...
bicmagazine.com
Shutdowns and turnarounds: 4 key considerations for your organization
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). Shutdowns and turnarounds are a necessity for oil and gas refineries...
bicmagazine.com
CIRCON names Brandon Schooley as Midwestern Refinery sales manager
CIRCON appoints Brandon Schooley as Midwestern Refinery Sales Manager. In his role, he will develop and maintain relationships with Circon Environmental’s new and existing client base within the Midwest Territory. For more information, visit circonenviro.com.
bicmagazine.com
CTEH hires Stephen Pepper as senior consultant
CTEH® LLC, has added Stephen Pepper as a senior consultant. Pepper will develop and implement a turkey per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) transition program for clients who work with PFAS-containing fire fighting chemicals. He will also support disaster response management teams by leveraging his 30 years of experience in...
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
supplychain247.com
Electric Trucks are Poised to Tackle the Pressures of E-commerce
High tech innovations, like fully autonomous electric lift trucks, are improving efficiency for today's rapidly growing e-commerce fulfillment. Low tech features—such as the attachment units—are getting companies the maximum productivity from their lift truck fleets. In contrast to warehouse settings, these would be electric trucks which eliminate many human errors and provide accuracy and safety when moving goods indoors.
