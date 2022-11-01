ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

AI Chip Startup SiMa.ai Launches Auto Business With Former Bosch, Mercedes Executive

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Silicon Valley-based AI chip startup SiMa.ai on Thursday said it is entering the automotive industry and has recruited Harald Kroeger, a former executive at top tier auto supplier Bosch and Mercedes Benz, to lead that business. Kroeger, who is on the board of electric pickup truck...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Solvay, Orbia To Create JV For Materials Supply To Battery Market

* SOLVAY AND ORBIA JOIN FORCES TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPLY CRITICAL MATERIALS TO BATTERY MARKET. * WITH ORBIA TODAY ANNOUNCED ENTRY INTO JV FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO CREATE PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE PVDF, CREATING LARGEST CAPACITY IN NORTH AMERICA. * TOTAL INVESTMENT AROUND $850 MILLION, PARTIALLY...
techaiapp.com

Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act spurred a rush to build new semiconductor fabs in the United States. So far, there are at least nine new fabs planned or under construction, as well as expansion plans at many existing fabs. One challenge the industry faces is matching a huge influx of fab capacity worldwide with the notorious boom-bust cycles of the semiconductor industry.
OHIO STATE
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
OHIO STATE
NASDAQ

New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit

With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
Motorious

BMW Executive Says Supply Chains Are Stabilizing

And the German automaker is looking at bigger profits…. For the past two years we’ve been hearing constantly about failed supply chains, leading to shortages and increased prices. However, it looks like that’s easing up, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. At least that’s what BMW’s production head, Milan Nedeljkovic, told Reuters last week.
salestechstar.com

Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains

New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
itsecuritywire.com

US Government Issues Software Suppliers Supply Chain Security Guidance

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) this week released the second part of a three-part joint guidance on securing the software supply chain. The guidance offers suggestions for designers, suppliers, and organizations and was...
CNBC

American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
msn.com

Maersk Falls as Global Shipping Boom Finally Starts to Cool

Investing.com -- AP Moeller - Maersk (CSE:MAERSKa) stock fell over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the world's largest container shipping company warned that its main shipping business is slowing sharply as the pandemic boom finally fades. "It is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize...
freightwaves.com

Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues

More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
takeitcool.com

Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information.

The latest report titled “Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Black Pepper Oleoresin. Report Features Details. Product Name Black Pepper Oleoresin. Process Included Black Pepper Oleoresin Production From...
US News and World Report

German Industry Curbed Gas Demand by a Fifth in Crisis - Study

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industry cut its gas consumption by nearly a fifth last month, sustainability experts said on Tuesday, after a plunge in Russian gas exports sparked a continent-wide energy crisis that led to soaring energy prices. Releasing a working paper that assessed savings measures to date and also...
theevreport.com

Ricardo Partners with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electric High Performance Vehicles

LONDON – As part of its mission to support the decarbonization of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production, and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high-performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programs.

