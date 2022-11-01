Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
AI Chip Startup SiMa.ai Launches Auto Business With Former Bosch, Mercedes Executive
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Silicon Valley-based AI chip startup SiMa.ai on Thursday said it is entering the automotive industry and has recruited Harald Kroeger, a former executive at top tier auto supplier Bosch and Mercedes Benz, to lead that business. Kroeger, who is on the board of electric pickup truck...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Solvay, Orbia To Create JV For Materials Supply To Battery Market
* SOLVAY AND ORBIA JOIN FORCES TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPLY CRITICAL MATERIALS TO BATTERY MARKET. * WITH ORBIA TODAY ANNOUNCED ENTRY INTO JV FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO CREATE PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE PVDF, CREATING LARGEST CAPACITY IN NORTH AMERICA. * TOTAL INVESTMENT AROUND $850 MILLION, PARTIALLY...
techaiapp.com
Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act spurred a rush to build new semiconductor fabs in the United States. So far, there are at least nine new fabs planned or under construction, as well as expansion plans at many existing fabs. One challenge the industry faces is matching a huge influx of fab capacity worldwide with the notorious boom-bust cycles of the semiconductor industry.
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
When Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August, it made front-page news around the world and raised the specter of an all-out war between the U.S. and China. Early in October, the Biden administration made a far more decisive move against China – but it barely made the news in Australia.
NASDAQ
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
BMW Executive Says Supply Chains Are Stabilizing
And the German automaker is looking at bigger profits…. For the past two years we’ve been hearing constantly about failed supply chains, leading to shortages and increased prices. However, it looks like that’s easing up, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. At least that’s what BMW’s production head, Milan Nedeljkovic, told Reuters last week.
salestechstar.com
Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains
New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
itsecuritywire.com
US Government Issues Software Suppliers Supply Chain Security Guidance
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) this week released the second part of a three-part joint guidance on securing the software supply chain. The guidance offers suggestions for designers, suppliers, and organizations and was...
CNBC
American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
msn.com
Maersk Falls as Global Shipping Boom Finally Starts to Cool
Investing.com -- AP Moeller - Maersk (CSE:MAERSKa) stock fell over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the world's largest container shipping company warned that its main shipping business is slowing sharply as the pandemic boom finally fades. "It is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize...
freightwaves.com
Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues
More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
5 Advantages to Localizing Your Supply Chain
Don't wait for the next supply shortage to start building relationships with local sellers.
takeitcool.com
Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information.
The latest report titled “Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Black Pepper Oleoresin. Report Features Details. Product Name Black Pepper Oleoresin. Process Included Black Pepper Oleoresin Production From...
US News and World Report
German Industry Curbed Gas Demand by a Fifth in Crisis - Study
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industry cut its gas consumption by nearly a fifth last month, sustainability experts said on Tuesday, after a plunge in Russian gas exports sparked a continent-wide energy crisis that led to soaring energy prices. Releasing a working paper that assessed savings measures to date and also...
theevreport.com
Ricardo Partners with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electric High Performance Vehicles
LONDON – As part of its mission to support the decarbonization of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production, and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high-performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programs.
