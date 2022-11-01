Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
x1071.com
Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
x1071.com
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
x1071.com
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue,...
x1071.com
Vietnam veteran in Marshall gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
x1071.com
Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals
MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side dishes and desserts.
x1071.com
Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November. During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week...
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
x1071.com
Platteville Pickleball Courts Undergoing Construction Corrections
Construction corrections are underway at the Platteville pickleball courts after players identified issues with the surface. The courts were constructed last year, but it was identified that corrections were needed to fix some slight grading issues that caused the courts to be out of compliance with tournament-level specifications. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel told the Platteville Common Council that a recreational player likely wouldn’t notice the difference, but more advanced players from Platteville Area Pickleball Association noticed the problem. A report says the corrections will include removing all the pavement, re-grading the sub-base and then paving again. The process will not cost the city additional money, as the issues resulted from the contractor’s failure to meet the construction requirements of the original contract. The paving work should be done by the end of this year, and the repainting and replacement of fences should be completed by July.
x1071.com
Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades
MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to...
x1071.com
Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools
WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to...
x1071.com
Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
x1071.com
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it.
x1071.com
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
x1071.com
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
x1071.com
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
x1071.com
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15...
x1071.com
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct....
x1071.com
Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge Monday afternoon.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Iowa County Crash
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle crash on County Highway K in Blue Mounds Tuesday around 9:30am. Barneveld Fire and Barneveld EMS along with Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and extracted one person from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The name of the driver was not released.
x1071.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Columbia County, sheriff’s office says
RIO, Wis. — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a deer near Rio Wednesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on County Highway C near County Highway B shortly before 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist hit a deer and was thrown off his bike.
Comments / 0