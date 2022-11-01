ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award

MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
MADISON, WI
Vietnam veteran in Marshall gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
MARSHALL, WI
Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side dishes and desserts.
MADISON, WI
Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November. During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week...
WAUKESHA, WI
Platteville Pickleball Courts Undergoing Construction Corrections

Construction corrections are underway at the Platteville pickleball courts after players identified issues with the surface. The courts were constructed last year, but it was identified that corrections were needed to fix some slight grading issues that caused the courts to be out of compliance with tournament-level specifications. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel told the Platteville Common Council that a recreational player likely wouldn’t notice the difference, but more advanced players from Platteville Area Pickleball Association noticed the problem. A report says the corrections will include removing all the pavement, re-grading the sub-base and then paving again. The process will not cost the city additional money, as the issues resulted from the contractor’s failure to meet the construction requirements of the original contract. The paving work should be done by the end of this year, and the repainting and replacement of fences should be completed by July.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades

MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
MADISON, WI
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it.
MADISON, WI
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
MADISON, WI
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
MADISON, WI
Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge Monday afternoon.
MIDDLETON, WI
One Person Injured in Iowa County Crash

Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle crash on County Highway K in Blue Mounds Tuesday around 9:30am. Barneveld Fire and Barneveld EMS along with Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and extracted one person from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The name of the driver was not released.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

