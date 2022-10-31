Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
WISN
Located: Critical missing teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment fire; man seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Nov. 3 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 22nd and Hampton. The call came in around 3:17 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 52-year-old man that had burns from a small fire that started in the bathroom. The fire seems to be accidental.
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
wtaq.com
15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Meijer parking lot shooting, no charges
An argument in the Meijer parking lot in Greenfield in late September led to a shooting that left a man a paraplegic. No one will be charged in the case. Prosecutors say the shooter was protecting her husband, who was being beaten.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
WISN
Milwaukee man seen on video holding Black man's neck makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE — For the first time, WISN 12 News got to question Robert Walczykowski who was seen on camera last month with his hand on the neck of a Black man, Trevon Burks. "Robert, why did you put your hands on that man's neck? Jonathan, do you have anything to say about these charges?" WISN 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz asked.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody
OAK CREEK, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 1 after being stabbed at the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Three people were taken into custody. According to police, two groups of individuals got into a physical fight inside the theater over disruptions during the movie "Black Adam."
