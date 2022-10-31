ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment fire; man seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Nov. 3 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 22nd and Hampton. The call came in around 3:17 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 52-year-old man that had burns from a small fire that started in the bathroom. The fire seems to be accidental.
wtaq.com

15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield Meijer parking lot shooting, no charges

An argument in the Meijer parking lot in Greenfield in late September led to a shooting that left a man a paraplegic. No one will be charged in the case. Prosecutors say the shooter was protecting her husband, who was being beaten.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
CBS 58

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
CBS 58

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody

OAK CREEK, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 1 after being stabbed at the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Three people were taken into custody. According to police, two groups of individuals got into a physical fight inside the theater over disruptions during the movie "Black Adam."
