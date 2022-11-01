Read full article on original website
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden thinks John Fetterman is an 'impressive, incredibly bright and talented person' but wouldn't say if the president watched Democrat's painful debate against Republican Dr. Oz
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hurled compliments at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman from the podium Wednesday, after his painful performance in Tuesday night's debate against Republican Dr. Oz. 'The president has found him to be impressive, incredibly bright and talented person, who's just as capable, as always,...
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Click2Houston.com
On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
Who Won Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon Michigan Debate? Analysts Weigh In
The second and final debate between the two candidates saw the rivals clash over abortion, school safety and the economy.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
iheart.com
The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment
The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’smidterm election. In a final-week sprint...
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Biden snubs more than half of key swing states in long-shot war against DeSantis
A week before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden heads to Florida to prop up two trailing Democratic candidates while bypassing a number of swing states with more competitive races. Biden’s trip to Florida puts him in direct competition with two of the most important Republican leaders in the country,...
