Byram, MS

QSR Web

Rally's expands Mississippi footprint

Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

What's happening at the 2022 Mistletoe Marketplace

Mistletoe Marketplace, the Jackson metro's annual kick-off to the holiday season, returns to the Mississippi Trade Mart November 2nd through the 5th. Each year Mistletoe brings over one hundred vendors to the capital city. Funds raised by the event make possible over thirty community initiatives by the Junior League of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday. (No additional news has been received...
MAGEE, MS
Vicksburg Post

Men of Good Quality meet in Vicksburg

Recently, the Men of G/Q (Good Quality) had its reunion meeting here in Vicksburg. For some of its members, it has been almost 40 years since they saw each other on Alcorn’s Campus. Although the number of years might be many, once they were together, it seemed like months. The organization was honored to have Vicksburg’s Mayor, George Flaggs Jr., take part and share some encouraging words about service and dedication. Flaggs was presented a plaque from the organization and a token of appreciation by the meeting Chair, Samuel Washington of Silver Spring, Maryland.
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Heather Blackwell Found Safe

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, who has been missing for a day, was found Wednesday afternoon in a field behind Sears according to local law enforcement. Heather has not been well following brain surgery a few months ago.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
publicradioeast.org

A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system

Stephan Bisaha is a former NPR Kroc Fellow. Along with producing Weekend Edition, Stephan has reported on national stories for Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as other NPR programs. He provided data analysis for an investigation into the Department of Veteran Affairs and reported on topics ranging from Emojis to mattresses.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson. The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting. Police have not released any further details. Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg tunes up for playoffs, eyes program milestones vs. Holmes

Over the years, Vicksburg High has played its share of meaningless season finales. Few were like this. The Gators wrapped up the MHSAA Region 2-5A championship two weeks ago and will host a playoff game next week. Their opponent, Holmes County Central, is locked in as the region’s No. 4 seed.
VICKSBURG, MS

