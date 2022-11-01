Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
z93country.com
Be Aware of Monticello’s Newest 4-way Stop
The intersection of Kendrick Avenue & Homestead Heights is now a four-way stop!
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
z93country.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued
A boil water has been issued due to possible line break for customers on Hwy. 1275; south from the intersection of Hwy 1275 & Thoroughbred Lane to the intersection of Hwy. 1275 & Virginia Jones Rd. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water...
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
z93country.com
Fire Department Daily Report
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 90 at Cumberland Green with Wayne County EMS and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Run #2 Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street in front of Reed’s with Monticello Police Department and Wayne County EMS.
somerset106.com
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
WKYT 27
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
wtloam.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
wnky.com
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
wymt.com
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
z93country.com
Bomb Threat Reported Tuesday at the High School
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron at approximately 9:10 am on November 1, 2022, a note was found in a Wayne County High School girl’s bathroom. This note stated, “I hate everyone on November 1st I will have a bomb say bye to your parents you will all die”. Once this note was found students were relocated to the High School’s Gymnasium immediately and were no longer in any further danger. All Wayne County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Deputies along with multiple units with the Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the High School. Kentucky State Police Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit and a Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit utilized by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with handler Deputy Nick Bertram conducted a search of the school building along with a search by all units on scene. The school was found to be free of any bomb material and safe. Students were then allowed to start returning to class at approximately 12:30 pm. The High School School’s staff also played a major role in securing the student’s safety.
somerset106.com
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On DUI Charges Following High-Speed Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested Dustin Wayne Valentine age 38 of London early Tuesday morning November 1, 2022 at approximately 1:05 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the city limits of London off South US 25 after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at apartments off KY 229 in London.
z93country.com
Local Covid Cases Up Slightly
After having 7 new cases for two consecutive weeks, Wayne County’s Covid numbers increased a little last week. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County. Neighboring Pulaski County had 27 cases, Russell County had 30 cases, & Clinton County reported six cases.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
