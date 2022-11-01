Renate G. Davis, 79, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm H. and Hildegard M. (Krick) Schloss and had retired as an accountant from Davis and Associates, where she was a co-owner along with her husband. Renate enjoyed camping and fishing but was happiest when she was around the water. She loved spending “Happy Hour” with her friends at their place on Lake Erie and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GNADENHUTTEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO