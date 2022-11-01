Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
TuscBDD Levy Renewal for Programs
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities levy is back up for renewal after 10 years. Issue 8 does not increase taxes, and generates roughly $2 million each year for general operations. Superintendent Nate Kamban says that the primary purpose of the levy is to...
wtuz.com
Dover City Schools Present Two Ballot Issues
Nick McWilliams reporting – A pair of funding sources are on the ballot again next week for the Dover City School District. Issue 4 and Issue 5 represent major operating dollars for the district to the tune of roughly $5 million each year. Superintendent Karie McCrate says that the...
wtuz.com
Rural Action Donation Station Nets Positive First Year
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the end of the 2022 Tuscarawas Valley Farmer’s Market, Rural Action reported thousands of dollars raised for area food banks. In their inaugural Donation Station at the farmer’s market, $2,030.06 was raised by the community, with 2,749 pounds of produce used for donations to five food pantries for nutritious meals.
ycitynews.com
DeWine: 320 full-time ‘good paying’ jobs coming to Muskingum County
In a media release Monday morning, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Ohio, through the Tax Credit Authority (TCA), helped bring 320 new jobs to Muskingum County. The Muskingum County Port Authority said they couldn’t provide any details but would hopefully have a media release out later Monday...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
wksu.org
Democrats look to win back Ohio House seat in Portage County in 2022
Democrats are hoping to take back an Ohio House seat in Portage County in this year's election that went red in 2020. The race pits the incumbent Republican against a prominent local Democrat. Portage County has a history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, but the county went very red...
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
wtuz.com
News Brief: Coffee with a Cop and Over 1,000 Scarves to be Distributed
~ The Scarf Project started with 123 Scarves the first year and one location and now, in its 7th year, 1,632 scarves will be available with 20 locations. The distribution event has spread out from Tuscarawas County into Stark, Guernsey, and Cuyahoga. Any scarves left over at a location are then donated to an organization that will distribute to those in need.
wtuz.com
News Brief: Midvale Food Distribution, Star of Excellence Award, & BBBS Gala
~ The Village of Midvale and the Midvale United Methodist Church are set to sponsor a Food Distribution on Thursday, November 10th from 4 PM-6PM. Then on Friday, November 11th, they will host a “Veterans Day” Luncheon at the Midvale Park Pavilion from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. There will be a special program and a luncheon served. This is for veterans who currently live or previously resided in the village, with any family members of a deceased veteran asked to attend as well.
wtuz.com
Delene A. Stemple – October 31, 2022
Delene A. Stemple, age 97, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover after a period of declining health. The daughter of the late Dale S. and Florence M. (Curtis) Steffey, Delene was born on January 29, 1925, in New Philadelphia.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
wtuz.com
Sharon Kay Amick – October 31, 2022
Sharon Kay Amick, 74, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following an extended period of declining health. Born in Dover on September 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Paul and Alice Kathleen (Smith) Amick. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Sharon spent more than 25 years serving in the children’s department at the Tuscarawas County Public Library prior to retirement.
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
wtuz.com
Renate G. Davis – October 31, 2022
Renate G. Davis, 79, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm H. and Hildegard M. (Krick) Schloss and had retired as an accountant from Davis and Associates, where she was a co-owner along with her husband. Renate enjoyed camping and fishing but was happiest when she was around the water. She loved spending “Happy Hour” with her friends at their place on Lake Erie and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
wtuz.com
Robert Eugene Haas – November 1, 2022
Robert Eugene Haas, 90, of Uhrichsville, is now in the Father’s House. He was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born February 4, 1932, in Dennison, he was a son of Alvin and Catherine Laura (Schumacher) Haas who is now in Heaven.
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
