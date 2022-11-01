Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtuz.com
News Brief: Midvale Food Distribution, Star of Excellence Award, & BBBS Gala
~ The Village of Midvale and the Midvale United Methodist Church are set to sponsor a Food Distribution on Thursday, November 10th from 4 PM-6PM. Then on Friday, November 11th, they will host a “Veterans Day” Luncheon at the Midvale Park Pavilion from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. There will be a special program and a luncheon served. This is for veterans who currently live or previously resided in the village, with any family members of a deceased veteran asked to attend as well.
Your Radio Place
Wicked good women honored with BREW Awards
BREW – Boldly Recognizing Exceptional Women. The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes women each year, since 2017, for their exceptional work in our community. Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson sets an example every day for her staff by putting her own boots on the ground and truly leads by example, so it comes as no surprise that she is the recipient of the 2022 Jo Sexton BREW Award for Business. Michelle has served our community for over 25 years as a victim’s advocate with a steadfast devotion to duty and community. She has directly built and formed services provided by the Haven of Hope.
Your Radio Place
Guernsey County Courthouse Light Show
The Guernsey County courthouse comes alive nightly with tens of thousands of colorful lights computer synchronized to both traditional and contemporary holiday music beginning November 1st through the end of the year. This magnificent historical 1881 building jumps into the 21st Century as it is bathed in more than 66,000 lights, an amazing twenty foot Christmas tree and 60 animated displays. Each hour features a wide variety of music including children’s, contemporary and traditional Christmas favorites.
wtuz.com
Robert Eugene Haas – November 1, 2022
Robert Eugene Haas, 90, of Uhrichsville, is now in the Father’s House. He was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born February 4, 1932, in Dennison, he was a son of Alvin and Catherine Laura (Schumacher) Haas who is now in Heaven.
wtuz.com
Jo Ellen Burris – November 1, 2022
Jo Ellen Burris, age 72, of Dover, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Union Hospital in Dover on February 16, 1950, Jo was the daughter of the late Russell J. and Dorothy L. Withers Young.
wtuz.com
Sharon Kay Amick – October 31, 2022
Sharon Kay Amick, 74, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following an extended period of declining health. Born in Dover on September 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Paul and Alice Kathleen (Smith) Amick. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Sharon spent more than 25 years serving in the children’s department at the Tuscarawas County Public Library prior to retirement.
wtuz.com
News Brief: Coffee with a Cop and Over 1,000 Scarves to be Distributed
~ The Scarf Project started with 123 Scarves the first year and one location and now, in its 7th year, 1,632 scarves will be available with 20 locations. The distribution event has spread out from Tuscarawas County into Stark, Guernsey, and Cuyahoga. Any scarves left over at a location are then donated to an organization that will distribute to those in need.
wtuz.com
Delene A. Stemple – October 31, 2022
Delene A. Stemple, age 97, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover after a period of declining health. The daughter of the late Dale S. and Florence M. (Curtis) Steffey, Delene was born on January 29, 1925, in New Philadelphia.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
wtuz.com
Rural Action Donation Station Nets Positive First Year
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the end of the 2022 Tuscarawas Valley Farmer’s Market, Rural Action reported thousands of dollars raised for area food banks. In their inaugural Donation Station at the farmer’s market, $2,030.06 was raised by the community, with 2,749 pounds of produce used for donations to five food pantries for nutritious meals.
wtuz.com
Juanita E. Hostetler – October 28, 2022
Juanita E. Hostetler, 89, of New Philadelphia passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Country Club Retirement Center. Born April 11, 1933, in Dover she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Venetta Bucher Kalp. Juanita was a 1952 graduate of New Philadelphia High School; and spent the greatest part of her life as a homemaker. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed participating in city and state bowling activities. Juanita had many bowling accomplishments, with the most notable, being her inclusion into the United States Bowling Congress and the Ohio Bowling Council Hall of Fame.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
extrainningsoftball.com
From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift
Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
wtuz.com
Martin “Marty” Vesco – October 31, 2022
Martin “Marty” Vesco, age 88, of New Philadelphia passed away on October 31, 2022. Marty was born on December 10, 1933, in Wainwright, Ohio to Carl and Anna (Bonvechio) Vesco. He graduated from Tuscarawas High School and joined the United States Army. He was an avid supporter of...
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
wtuz.com
Renate G. Davis – October 31, 2022
Renate G. Davis, 79, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm H. and Hildegard M. (Krick) Schloss and had retired as an accountant from Davis and Associates, where she was a co-owner along with her husband. Renate enjoyed camping and fishing but was happiest when she was around the water. She loved spending “Happy Hour” with her friends at their place on Lake Erie and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
wtuz.com
Howard “Dick” Simons – October 29, 2022
Howard “Dick” Simons, 90, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover. He was born in Greenville, Kentucky on March 23, 1932, to the late George and Sylvia (Roe) Simons and married Susan Troyer. She survives. In addition to his...
wtuz.com
TuscBDD Levy Renewal for Programs
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities levy is back up for renewal after 10 years. Issue 8 does not increase taxes, and generates roughly $2 million each year for general operations. Superintendent Nate Kamban says that the primary purpose of the levy is to...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Comments / 0