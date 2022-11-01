Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
KPLC TV
Ellender Bridge suffered “minor structural damage” when hit by a a barge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ellender Bridge was struck by a tugboat pushing a barge eastward Monday, according to the State Department of Transportation. State officials said the bridge’s capacity was not affected and the bridge remains open. The Ellender Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sulphur.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Dewayne Lynn Thomas, 45, Port Arthur, Texas: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; Schedule II possession. Hillory John Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: In park after hours; failure to register as a sex offender. Walter...
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help in Equipment Theft Investigation in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help in Equipment Theft Investigation in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 31, 2022, BPSO responded to the report of a theft from Austin Tillery Road, located in the Fields Community.
KPLC TV
CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Ruth Street Road Closure in Sulphur for Sulphur Heritage Market on October 29
Ruth Street Road Closure in Sulphur for Sulphur Heritage Market on October 29. Sulphur, Louisiana – The City of Sulphur announced that South Ruth Street will be closed at the Pecan Street intersection for the Sulphur Heritage Market on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
KPLC TV
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
KPLC TV
Welsh Police searching for theft suspect
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
Police looking for subject wanted for identity theft
The Crowley Police Department are asking for the public’s help with identifying a subject wanted for identity theft.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
KPLC TV
Fishermen, shrimpers protest America’s LNG and Gas Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state leaders consider America’s LNG and Gas Summit and Exhibition something to be proud of. Others want to be in the limelight too, but in opposition to LNG. Hundreds from all over the world are attending the LNG and Gas summit at...
Fire Hydrant Inspection to Begin in Lake Charles on October 31
Fire Hydrant Inspection to Begin in Lake Charles on October 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that starting Monday, October 31, 2022, the Lake Charles Fire Department (LCFD) will undertake its yearly inspection of water hydrants in the City and Ward 3, District 2. To retain its Class Two Fire Rating, the LCFD is required to examine water hydrants once a year and do 25% flow testing. This process is projected to extend until December 31, 2022.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0