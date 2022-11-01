ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPLC TV

LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ellender Bridge suffered “minor structural damage” when hit by a a barge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ellender Bridge was struck by a tugboat pushing a barge eastward Monday, according to the State Department of Transportation. State officials said the bridge’s capacity was not affected and the bridge remains open. The Ellender Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Dewayne Lynn Thomas, 45, Port Arthur, Texas: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; Schedule II possession. Hillory John Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: In park after hours; failure to register as a sex offender. Walter...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh Police searching for theft suspect

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fire Hydrant Inspection to Begin in Lake Charles on October 31

Fire Hydrant Inspection to Begin in Lake Charles on October 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that starting Monday, October 31, 2022, the Lake Charles Fire Department (LCFD) will undertake its yearly inspection of water hydrants in the City and Ward 3, District 2. To retain its Class Two Fire Rating, the LCFD is required to examine water hydrants once a year and do 25% flow testing. This process is projected to extend until December 31, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

