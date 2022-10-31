Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
If you haven't received a Delaware Relief Rebate check, you can apply online
Delawareans still waiting for their 2022 state Relief Rebate check can now apply online, but there is a deadline. Those who have not received a $300 check can apply online at DE.gov/rebate, and have until the end of this month to do so. You can either check your status online...
WGMD Radio
MD Early Voting Ends Today
Early voting ends today in Maryland. The polls will close tonight at 8 – for the Eastern Shore – those living in Worcester County can vote early at the Convention Center in Ocean City. In Somerset County at the Somerset County Technical High School and in Wicomico County at the First Baptist Church on Booth Street or the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
delawarebusinessnow.com
How do people feel about Return Day?
In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
delawarepublic.org
Delawareans are taking advantage of early voting option
Early voting is underway in Delaware, and one county is seeing more than half the number of early voters. The Department of Elections says - as of 11 am Wednesday - 24,648 people had voted early in Delaware. 12,980 of those votes were in Sussex County with 7,831 in New Castle County, and 3,837 in Kent County.
Delaware lottery winner stops for tickets after claiming prize, wins jackpot
Talk about a hot hand.
WBOC
Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
delawaretoday.com
Delaware’s Top Lawyers in 2022 Provide Expert Legal Services
Who are the top lawyers in Delaware? We polled their peers for the best in the field. Will the honorees please rise?
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
WGMD Radio
Changes Coming to DNREC’s 2023 Surf Fishing Permit Program
Changes are coming to DNREC’s surf fishing permit program for 2023. The cap, which has been in effect since 2019 on the number of permits sold annually, will be eliminated. The cap will be replaced with a technology-based reservation system to manage capacity on summer weekends when the surf fishing beaches are in highest demand.
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Healthcare Insurance Open Enrollment: threat of scams, but there's resources to avoid them
Delawareans now can now explore healthcare insurance options during the open enrollment period, but Department of Insurance Officials warn about possible scams that are targeting Delaware consumers. Commissioner for the Department of Insurance, Trinidad Navarro says to pay attention to what website you give information to. "Places like Westside [Family...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
State treasurer race boils down to experience, values
The incumbent is a former physician assistant whose office has increased state investment revenues and pushed retirement plans for those in low-wage jobs. The challenger is a financial planner who teaches at Delaware State University and advises members of the Delaware National Guard on wealth management. Neither thinks the other is a good fit for the job of Delaware state ... Read More
travelnoire.com
Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware
Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism trick or treat at Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism got in on the fun of Halloween trick-or-treating in making their way to the Cape Gazette offices. Taking part in the festivities are (l-r) Esha Akemba, Rachel McKelvey, Kevin Williams, Candice Noel, Sam Kelly, Rohan Patel, Brad Rankin and Bradley Williams.
delawarepublic.org
Powerball jumps to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing
The massive Powerball jackpot is growing again. No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing to take home the $1 billion dollar top prize. That’s means Wednesday night’s drawing rises to an estimated. $1.2-billion-dollar prize, making it the fourth largest jackpot in...
WBOC
Delaware Authorities Caution Drivers to Watch Out for Deer During Mating Season
DOVER, Del. - Use extra caution on the roads during the deer mating season is the warning to Delaware drivers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police. Late October through November is the peak period for deer-related crashes, as...
WGMD Radio
Mississippi River water levels plummet due to drought, exposing shipwreck
Nearly 58% of Mississippi is experiencing moderate drought, with 1.89 million people affected according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Conditions have sent water lines receding to near-record levels on the Mississippi River. According to NASA, some parts have seen levels drop more than over the course of a decade, raising...
