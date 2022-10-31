ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Paz
3d ago

If only they had a way to defend themselves. If only the laws did t benefit the person who victimized them. They were only that bold cause they know you have to run by law… or get in trouble for defending your family and home.

Police: Teen Released After Firing Twelve Rounds At Victim

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots...
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
DOVER, DE
