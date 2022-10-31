Read full article on original website
James Paz
3d ago
If only they had a way to defend themselves. If only the laws did t benefit the person who victimized them. They were only that bold cause they know you have to run by law… or get in trouble for defending your family and home.
Police: Woman shot and killed in Reservoir Hill
Police are trying to identify a woman gunned down inside vehicle in Baltimore's Reservoir Hill early Thursday, while the shooter remains at large.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Teen Released After Firing Twelve Rounds At Victim
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots...
WMDT.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened in the Dover area Sunday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road for a report of shots fired. It was learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not hit by gunfire and was not injured.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged in Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16 year old boy after a shooting incident last Sunday on Joshua Clayton Road in Dover. Police learned that a 26 year old man was walking in the area when male suspect fired multiple shots in his direction – the victim was not struck or injured.
16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police
'They need to stop': Quadruple shooting on West Pratt Street concerns citizens
In the aftermath of a quadruple shooting on Baltimore's West Pratt Street, surveillance video shows a victim running into a convenience store for cover.
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
Chesco Man Choked Child, Slammed Woman Into Car During Argument: Police
A Chester County man accused of violently assaulting a woman and choking a child was convicted this week, authorities say. A Chesco jury found Adrian Rodriguez, 37, of Kennett Square, guilty of simple assault and child endangerment, District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. According to police, Rodriguez was...
WGMD Radio
Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing
A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
Squeegee group accused of snatching victim's phone, draining Cash App
Baltimore police have arrested three squeegee workers for pulling a Cashapp scam on a man on Tuesday afternoon.
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Suspect in Overnight Home Burglary
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning. According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
WGMD Radio
North Carolina Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Salisbury
A traffic stop just before midnight Tuesday night led to the arrest of a North Carolina man. Maryland State Police stopped a Mercedes on South Salisbury Boulevard and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car – as spotted marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle turned up 5 pounds of pot in a trash bag. A search of the driver, Marquay Jackson, turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of cash. During the investigation police determined the handgun was stolen out of North Carolina. Jackson is charged with drug and weapons offenses.
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
Maryland Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Man In Hand During Dispute
A woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a dispute in Baltimore last month, authorities say. Kevia Purnell, 31, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1800 block of North Hilton Street in connection to the shooting of a 30-year-old man on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Baltimore police.
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
98online.com
Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert
(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the murder of Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan, 57, of Wilmington. Today marks the 10th anniversary of this unsolved murder. On, Friday, November 2nd, 2012, Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan who owned the Penn-Bantum Market located at 418 Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE, was working...
