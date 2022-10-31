Read full article on original website
starpublications.online
Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary sale
The auxiliary of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department is holding an apple dumpling, soup, and chicken salad sale on Nov. 12. Pre-orders only through Nov. 6. The cost is $4 per apple dumpling, chicken salad (pint) for $8, and vegetable beef soup (quart) for $10. Pickup is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, located at 302 East King Street. Pick up at the back parking lot/engine bay. Enter by Pine St. for drive thru. Payment by cash or checks payable to LASVFD. To place an order contact any member, email svfdladies@gmail.com, or call or text Isabel at 302-245-5418 or Margie at 302-519-5954 (after 5 p.m.).
starpublications.online
Toy drive to be held in memory of Hope and Nathan Glasgow
It was Christmas, 2021, and the Glasgow family of Seaford – consisting of father Wayne, mother Kim, daughter Hope and son Nathan – celebrated like practically every other family celebrating the holidays. Furiously opening gifts, the children’s voices filled the air at a higher pitch than usual, bursting with excitement of the season. The family was used to being together, as mom Kim homeschooled her children. However, COVID forced them together 24/7. Kim enjoyed the closeness. “COVID made everything hard,” she said, “but it gave us so much more time together – and I’m glad for that.”
WBOC
A Road in Worcester County Has a Littering Problem
Trash - mainly empty alcohol containers - often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog. Gavin Knupp's mother Tiffany Knupp tells WBOC she is pleased with the changes.
firststateupdate.com
Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition
At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
firststateupdate.com
Officials Update SUV Under Tractor-Trailer Accident In Newark
At approximately 8:52 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company of Newark responded to Interstate 95 northbound at the service plaza for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. NCCEMS Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas said initial units arrived on scene to...
WDEL 1150AM
Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash
A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Job Fair – Wednesday
Looking for work? Sussex County is holding a job fair Wednesday from 5 to 8pm at the County Administrative Offices at 2 The Circle in Georgetown. Representatives from a variety of County departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government. There are currently over a dozen positions in need of filling – from 9-1-1 dispatchers to librarians and more. The Job Fair is free and open to the public.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
WGMD Radio
New City Manager Coming to Rehoboth Beach
A new City Manager for Rehoboth Beach. After a six-month search the City Commissioners, during a special meeting Tuesday, have appointed retired U-S Army officer Laurence Christian as the next city manager. After a 23 year career in the US Army, Christian has been the city manager for Bethel Park, Pennsylvania for the past three years – he’s expected to begin his new job in Rehoboth Beach after New Year’s.
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware's largest non-residential behavioral health services provider finds new home
An organization that's nearly seven decades old will carry on its mission in a hub of education and community involvement in Wilmington. (Speaking in the video: Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Guidance Services Operations Director Lynn Biddle-Cloud, Delaware Guidance Services Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone) Delaware Guidance Services...
WMDT.com
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
Fast-Moving Blaze Devastates Single-Family Maryland Home: Fire Marshal
An investigation has been launched by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal after a dwelling burned down overnight in Dorchester County. First responders from the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company in Cambridge were called to Griffith Neck Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, when a neighbor reported a fire that broke out in a vacant two-story home.
Cape Gazette
Spring Lake residents question new plan
Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
WGMD Radio
MD Early Voting Ends Today
Early voting ends today in Maryland. The polls will close tonight at 8 – for the Eastern Shore – those living in Worcester County can vote early at the Convention Center in Ocean City. In Somerset County at the Somerset County Technical High School and in Wicomico County at the First Baptist Church on Booth Street or the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman critically hurt in Odessa area crash
Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car. The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday,...
WMDT.com
Vehicles for A Change opens Full Circle Training Center in Salisbury, offering ex-cons a chance to become certified automotive technicians in local dealerships
SALISBURY, Md- A cheap used car for a family in need, refurbished by workers recently out of jail that are training to work at dealerships. That’s the promise Vehicles For A Change Delmarva made to the Salisbury community during their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Full Circle Service Center Thursday in Winterplace Park.
