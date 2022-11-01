Read full article on original website
Road closed in Skagit County for large rock slide
A large boulder has blocked the Cascade River Road in Skagit County, after a rock slide that blocked both lanes of the roadway. The road is closed near milepost 6.5 as crews work to assess the situation. According to Skagit County officials, crews are concerned of the possibility of further...
Revive I-5 done for the year in Everett
Everett has seen the last of ‘Revive I-5’ for the rest of the year. According to a Washington State Department of Transportation blog by Tom Pearce, the weekend-long lane reduction for northbound Interstate 5 in Everett was finished last weekend. Those closures had sometimes caused backups for miles...
wa.gov
Serious Collision On Highlands Drive In Issaquah Sends Four To Hospital
King County: At approximately 11:18 pm two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highlands Drive NE. approaching NE Discovery Drive at a high rate of speed. The first vehicle was a 2008 Infinity G35 and the. second vehicle was a Mercedes. A third vehicle was just beginning to make a left...
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
The Suburban Times
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing
Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal shifts plans for waste facility to a different property in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We reported to you last week that Olympic Disposal LLC had withdrawn their application to get a Conditional Use Permit to build a waste transfer station and recycling facility in Carlsborg. That was good news to opponents of the facility, which included the group Citizens for...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Design Resource Lead – Transportation Engineer 3
Traffic Design Resource Lead – Transportation Engineer 3. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Traffic Design Resource Lead in Shoreline, WA. This position supports the WSDOT – Northwest Region by acting as the Region's owner’s representative...
Northbound I-5 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Northgate
SEATTLE — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Northgate reopened Thursday following an early morning multi-vehicle crash with injuries. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash south of Northeast 145th Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday. All lanes were closed for more than seven hours before reopening around 8:30 a.m.
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts
If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
q13fox.com
Multiple injuries after car drives off overpass, crashes into 2 vehicles on I-5 in North Seattle
SEATTLE - Troopers are investing a multi-car crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 in North Seattle. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to a report of a multi-car crash near the 130th Street exit. When firefighters arrived, three cars were involved and two were overturned. Crews pulled a...
shorelineareanews.com
Speed limit discussions continue in Lake Forest Park
Since mid-spring, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways which will prioritize pedestrian and multi-modal safety. The Council has been discussing a multi-phased approach to setting lower speed limits which has begun with the adoption of a speed limit setting...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 23-29, 2022
17300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest. 19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing and third-degree theft. 18800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest. 5000 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony second-degree theft was reported. 3900 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to...
Link light rail worker injured in concrete form collapse
A worker is in serious condition after an accident at a Sound Transit construction site in Mountlake Terrace, according to officials. The 40-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He arrived in critical condition, but is improving. The accident occurred around noon Thursday at the Link light rail expansion...
shorelineareanews.com
‘Salmon SEEson’ returns: Where to spot fish as they come home to spawn in King County rivers and streams
Salmon are coming home to spawn in King County’s rivers and streams – find details on self-guided and interpretive viewing opportunities on the Salmon SEEson website. Pacific salmon – including sockeye, Chinook, coho, pink, and chum – have begun the journey from the open ocean to their birthplaces to spawn in streams and rivers that feed into Puget Sound. Lake Sammamish kokanee, which are landlocked sockeye salmon that spend their entire lives in freshwater, will soon move into streams along the lake to spawn.
Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget
The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
Renton police warn of alarming rise in auto thefts
RENTON, Wash. — The country is seeing the highest car theft numbers since 2008. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly half a million cars were stolen in the first half of 2022. Car thefts are also up across Washington state. The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority says...
rtands.com
Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project
A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
