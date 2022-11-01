Read full article on original website
Related
World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies
The climate crisis has reached a “really bleak moment”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has said, after a slew of major reports laid bare how close the planet is to catastrophe. Collective action is needed by the world’s nations more now than at any point...
How U.N. climate conferences have tackled global warming
Nov 2 (Reuters) - This year’s U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marks the 27th time since 1995 that world leaders have gathered to confront global warming. But the world has known for far longer that climate change was a threat, and that the cause was mainly fossil fuel use and other industrial activity.
Climate Activists Are Waging a New Kind of Legal Fight
This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fifteen-year-old Brianna K. (known as Kū) loves listening to her family tell stories about the wildlife they grew up with along the shores of west Maui, Hawaiʻi. The stories describe diverse, vital ecosystems. They tell of things that have been lost.
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet
At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
World’s Nations Face Shrinking Odds of Taming Climate Mayhem
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. It has been an alarming time for climate scientists. One by one, the grim scenarios they had outlined for the near future have been overtaken by events: extreme storms, droughts, floods and ice-sheet collapses whose sudden appearances have outstripped researchers’ worst predictions. Catastrophic climate change is happening more rapidly and with greater intensity than their grimmest warnings, it transpires.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
waste360.com
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
a-z-animals.com
What Are ‘Endorheic Lakes’ and How Are They Formed?
There are many types of lakes that are organized by how they are formed, how they are fed, how water leaves the lake, as well as other factors. For example, glacial lakes are formed by glacial activity. In this article, we will discover what endorheic lakes are, how they form,...
Greenland's Melting Ice Could Reveal Riches Beyond Imagination
"Greenland has the potential to be one of the best discoveries of the past 100 years," Josh Goldman, the president of the startup KoBold Metals, told Newsweek.
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
France 24
Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East
Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmers' syndicate in Egypt which is hosting the COP27 global climate summit in November, told AFP he is already witness to a climate-induced exodus from the countryside. Agriculture in Egypt -- "one of the most arid countries in the world" -- has grown even...
Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket
Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before. As the Nile Delta farmer walks among his mango trees on his land not far from the Mediterranean Sea, he worries it will happen again despite spending the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars to prevent it. “If it...
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
petapixel.com
Dramatic Photos of a Glacier that Stands in Defiance of Climate Change
Photographer Blake Burton has created a photo essay that focuses on the Perito Moreno glacier in Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina which is an anomaly among global glaciers: it refuses to recede. Burton, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, describes himself as an architect and photographer who specializes in long-form documentary...
Complex
U.N. Report Predicts Earth Is Close to Passing Climate Change Limits
A new United Nations report on the emissions gap has determined the planet is falling short in controlling climate change. According to scientific studies published this week, experts predict Earth temperatures will hit three degrees Celsius within the next 80 years. Should the planet hit that threshold, it would be double that of the preindustrial levels (1.5 degrees Celsius) that were set in 2015 under the Paris climate agreement.
Phys.org
NASA fieldwork studies signs of climate change in Arctic and boreal regions
From the window of a NASA Gulfstream III research aircraft, Alaska looks like a pristine wilderness untouched by humans. The land is covered in lush, green vegetation and dotted with bright blue lakes. Snow-capped mountains reach toward the sky, and chocolate milk-colored rivers snake across the landscape. The obvious signs of human activity—cities, roads, infrastructure—are hard to spot.
On the Bright Side, Climate Change Is Creating More Rainbows
Climate change is making our planet uglier in every sense of the word — it's depleting coral reefs, killing rainforests, and reducing biodiversity. However, it could be making the sky (slightly) more colorful. A new study has found that climate change could lead to more rainbows. While this certainly...
Nothing will change on climate until death toll rises in west, says Gabonese minister
The world will only take meaningful action on the climate crisis once people in rich countries start dying in greater numbers from its effects, Gabon’s environment minister has said, while warning that broken promises on billions of dollars of adaptation finance have left a “sense of betrayal” before Cop27.
Comments / 0