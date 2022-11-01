ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

How U.N. climate conferences have tackled global warming

Nov 2 (Reuters) - This year’s U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marks the 27th time since 1995 that world leaders have gathered to confront global warming. But the world has known for far longer that climate change was a threat, and that the cause was mainly fossil fuel use and other industrial activity.
HAWAII STATE
Mother Jones

Climate Activists Are Waging a New Kind of Legal Fight

This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fifteen-year-old Brianna K. (known as Kū) loves listening to her family tell stories about the wildlife they grew up with along the shores of west Maui, Hawaiʻi. The stories describe diverse, vital ecosystems. They tell of things that have been lost.
The Conversation U.S.

8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet

At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
Mother Jones

World’s Nations Face Shrinking Odds of Taming Climate Mayhem

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. It has been an alarming time for climate scientists. One by one, the grim scenarios they had outlined for the near future have been overtaken by events: extreme storms, droughts, floods and ice-sheet collapses whose sudden appearances have outstripped researchers’ worst predictions. Catastrophic climate change is happening more rapidly and with greater intensity than their grimmest warnings, it transpires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
waste360.com

History of Climate Change Science

Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
a-z-animals.com

What Are ‘Endorheic Lakes’ and How Are They Formed?

There are many types of lakes that are organized by how they are formed, how they are fed, how water leaves the lake, as well as other factors. For example, glacial lakes are formed by glacial activity. In this article, we will discover what endorheic lakes are, how they form,...
OREGON STATE
France 24

Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East

Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmers' syndicate in Egypt which is hosting the COP27 global climate summit in November, told AFP he is already witness to a climate-induced exodus from the countryside. Agriculture in Egypt -- "one of the most arid countries in the world" -- has grown even...
The Independent

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before. As the Nile Delta farmer walks among his mango trees on his land not far from the Mediterranean Sea, he worries it will happen again despite spending the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars to prevent it. “If it...
petapixel.com

Dramatic Photos of a Glacier that Stands in Defiance of Climate Change

Photographer Blake Burton has created a photo essay that focuses on the Perito Moreno glacier in Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina which is an anomaly among global glaciers: it refuses to recede. Burton, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, describes himself as an architect and photographer who specializes in long-form documentary...
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

U.N. Report Predicts Earth Is Close to Passing Climate Change Limits

A new United Nations report on the emissions gap has determined the planet is falling short in controlling climate change. According to scientific studies published this week, experts predict Earth temperatures will hit three degrees Celsius within the next 80 years. Should the planet hit that threshold, it would be double that of the preindustrial levels (1.5 degrees Celsius) that were set in 2015 under the Paris climate agreement.
Phys.org

NASA fieldwork studies signs of climate change in Arctic and boreal regions

From the window of a NASA Gulfstream III research aircraft, Alaska looks like a pristine wilderness untouched by humans. The land is covered in lush, green vegetation and dotted with bright blue lakes. Snow-capped mountains reach toward the sky, and chocolate milk-colored rivers snake across the landscape. The obvious signs of human activity—cities, roads, infrastructure—are hard to spot.
ALASKA STATE
GreenMatters

On the Bright Side, Climate Change Is Creating More Rainbows

Climate change is making our planet uglier in every sense of the word — it's depleting coral reefs, killing rainforests, and reducing biodiversity. However, it could be making the sky (slightly) more colorful. A new study has found that climate change could lead to more rainbows. While this certainly...

