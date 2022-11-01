Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
shorelineareanews.com
Planning Commission to hear a summary of public outreach on cottage housing
The Shoreline Planning Commission will convene on Thursday November 17, 2022 at 7pm to hear a summary of the public engagement process regarding cottage housing. Cottage housing is a group of one to one and a half story detached structures arranged around a shared court or open space area that is visible from the street.
shorelineareanews.com
Speed limit discussions continue in Lake Forest Park
Since mid-spring, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways which will prioritize pedestrian and multi-modal safety. The Council has been discussing a multi-phased approach to setting lower speed limits which has begun with the adoption of a speed limit setting...
shorelineareanews.com
‘Salmon SEEson’ returns: Where to spot fish as they come home to spawn in King County rivers and streams
Salmon are coming home to spawn in King County’s rivers and streams – find details on self-guided and interpretive viewing opportunities on the Salmon SEEson website. Pacific salmon – including sockeye, Chinook, coho, pink, and chum – have begun the journey from the open ocean to their birthplaces to spawn in streams and rivers that feed into Puget Sound. Lake Sammamish kokanee, which are landlocked sockeye salmon that spend their entire lives in freshwater, will soon move into streams along the lake to spawn.
shorelineareanews.com
Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands
Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands. Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
shorelineareanews.com
Letter to the Editor: Passing Prop 1 will support current needs and future growth
I will be voting yes on Proposition 1. Shoreline has been my home for 32 years. The City provides a high level of service to the residents. By passing Proposition 1 we will continue to support the current needs of our community and for future growth. By approving Prop 1,...
shorelineareanews.com
Private music instruction at Shoreline Community College
Shoreline Community College offers individual lessons on piano, vocal, woodwind, string, guitar, percussion and brass instruments - may vary by quarter. College faculty instructors will accommodate all ability levels. Lessons are taught on campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N in #800 music building. Ten (10) 30 minute or five (5) 60...
shorelineareanews.com
Playful Collage for the Holidays November 15, 2022 at Dunn Gardens
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 1-3pm Cut, tear, and paste layers of paper to create an original holiday card or small piece to frame. Plants of the Dunn Gardens will be featured as well as flora for the holidays. We will focus on simplifying the subject matter, creating dynamic compositions, and making harmonious color choices.
shorelineareanews.com
"Children's Storytime in Ed's Cottage" at Dunn Gardens Friday November 11, 2022
Looking for something to do with the kids on their day off? Come to storytime at Dunn Gardens. Two of our favorite local authors will read while parents can stroll The Gardens or listen to the stories. Light snacks will top off a fun morning. Laura Kvasnosky is a Dunn...
shorelineareanews.com
Ballot drop boxes in their usual places - time to turn in your ballot
Ok, we made it through Halloween. Not quite down from the sugar high but we can maintain it at Dia de Muertos Tuesday night. Daylight Saving Time goes away on Sunday (set your clocks Saturday night) Spring ahead - Fall back. Between the sugar high and the time change disorientation,...
shorelineareanews.com
Gallery North announces the November 2022 Featured Artist Exhibits
“Pacific Northwest Visions in Color” by local artist Theresa Williams and “Clay: No Limits” original ceramic art by local artist Diane Kallaway. The public is invited to come to Gallery North and meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on November 12th, from 1pm to 4pm, and during the Edmonds Art Walk on November 17th from 5pm to 8pm.
shorelineareanews.com
Write your first novel this month with help from the Shoreline Community College Library and teaching staff
NaNoWriMo is a worldwide non-profit that challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in 30 days. Shoreline Community College's Ray Howard Library is a prime sponsor of NaNoWriMo and offers a series of free, in-person workshops for budding novelists. We offer our workshops to anyone in the community which...
shorelineareanews.com
The Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is today (Wednesday)
Yes! There is plenty of parking around the building. The El Cabrito food truck will be there serving up delicious and authentic Oaxacan cuisine, plus there will be fresh tamales. WHAT SHOULD I BRING?. You are invited to honor those who are no longer with us by contributing to the...
shorelineareanews.com
Children's book by Shorewood graduate hits #1 on Amazon children's book list
Shoreline native and Shorewood graduate Peet Montzingo is well known for his humorous Tik-Tok videos, many with his mother Vicki. Now he has published a children's book, Little Imperfections, about growing up a tall person in a family of little people. The book has just hit #1 on Amazon's children's...
