Shoreline, WA

Planning Commission to hear a summary of public outreach on cottage housing

The Shoreline Planning Commission will convene on Thursday November 17, 2022 at 7pm to hear a summary of the public engagement process regarding cottage housing. Cottage housing is a group of one to one and a half story detached structures arranged around a shared court or open space area that is visible from the street.
SHORELINE, WA
Speed limit discussions continue in Lake Forest Park

Since mid-spring, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways which will prioritize pedestrian and multi-modal safety. The Council has been discussing a multi-phased approach to setting lower speed limits which has begun with the adoption of a speed limit setting...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
‘Salmon SEEson’ returns: Where to spot fish as they come home to spawn in King County rivers and streams

Salmon are coming home to spawn in King County’s rivers and streams – find details on self-guided and interpretive viewing opportunities on the Salmon SEEson website. Pacific salmon – including sockeye, Chinook, coho, pink, and chum – have begun the journey from the open ocean to their birthplaces to spawn in streams and rivers that feed into Puget Sound. Lake Sammamish kokanee, which are landlocked sockeye salmon that spend their entire lives in freshwater, will soon move into streams along the lake to spawn.
KING COUNTY, WA
Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands

Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands. Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
EVERETT, WA
Private music instruction at Shoreline Community College

Shoreline Community College offers individual lessons on piano, vocal, woodwind, string, guitar, percussion and brass instruments - may vary by quarter. College faculty instructors will accommodate all ability levels. Lessons are taught on campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N in #800 music building. Ten (10) 30 minute or five (5) 60...
SHORELINE, WA
Playful Collage for the Holidays November 15, 2022 at Dunn Gardens

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 1-3pm Cut, tear, and paste layers of paper to create an original holiday card or small piece to frame. Plants of the Dunn Gardens will be featured as well as flora for the holidays. We will focus on simplifying the subject matter, creating dynamic compositions, and making harmonious color choices.
SEATTLE, WA
Ballot drop boxes in their usual places - time to turn in your ballot

Ok, we made it through Halloween. Not quite down from the sugar high but we can maintain it at Dia de Muertos Tuesday night. Daylight Saving Time goes away on Sunday (set your clocks Saturday night) Spring ahead - Fall back. Between the sugar high and the time change disorientation,...
SHORELINE, WA
Gallery North announces the November 2022 Featured Artist Exhibits

“Pacific Northwest Visions in Color” by local artist Theresa Williams and “Clay: No Limits” original ceramic art by local artist Diane Kallaway. The public is invited to come to Gallery North and meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on November 12th, from 1pm to 4pm, and during the Edmonds Art Walk on November 17th from 5pm to 8pm.
EDMONDS, WA
The Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is today (Wednesday)

Yes! There is plenty of parking around the building. The El Cabrito food truck will be there serving up delicious and authentic Oaxacan cuisine, plus there will be fresh tamales. WHAT SHOULD I BRING?. You are invited to honor those who are no longer with us by contributing to the...
SHORELINE, WA

