Brendon James Perkins 1969-2022 Marlow, OK
Brendon James Perkins was born March 18, 1969, in Marlow, Oklahoma, to Billy James Perkins and Marsha Devonne (Cowley) Bess. He died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with his family at his side in Oklahoma City. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Whitt Funeral Home in Duncan. Services...
Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?
Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
Ronny Wayne Elliott 1962-2022 Sapulpa, OK
Ronny Wayne Elliott died Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022, in Sapulpa, Okla. Ronny was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Lawton, Okla., to Eugene and Evelene (Fisher) Elliott. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Eastside Baptist Church in Marlow. He attended Lawton Public School, then moved...
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
DMS goes into lockdown
Thursday afternoon was a little bit different for Duncan Middle School. Between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., the school went into lockdown because of a police pursuit in the neighborhood next to the middle school. However, despite the lockdown, teaching continued in the classrooms. Renea Lawler, STEM teacher, was working...
District 5 Race: Judicial Candidates share their qualifications
Editor’s Note: Candidates for the District Judge and Associate District Judge races were allowed to submit a bio and their reasons for seeking a judge seat in District 5. All copy submitted has been edited for space and readers are encouraged to research the candidates before heading to the polls. Some of these responses were published in our printed edition, Oct. 27, 2022. Others came in after we went to press, but their information is shared here.
LaDonna “Gail” Truitt 1944-2022 Marlow, OK
LaDonna “Gail” Truitt, 77, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Marlow. Memorial services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow. Gail was born Friday, Nov. 10, 1944, in Denton, Texas, to Anthony and Madeliene (Clark) Sawicki....
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
Where to find The Marlow Review!
We have printed editions of The Marlow Review at many locations throughout Stephens County, including the rack in front of our office at 316 W. Main in Marlow. They are $1 per newspaper. You can also find them at these locations:. Bray Store. Gina's Buzz Through. The Tunnel. Hop &...
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
Rush Hour Crash
An accident at Broadway and Kiowa in Marlow this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, slowed traffic for commuters as emergency crews worked the scene. No information was available. Once it is available, we will update it here. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
Early Voters Begin Casting Ballots
Stephens County Election Board Secretary Angela Dunagan reported that 431 registered voters cast early votes today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the main office in Duncan. Dunagan will provide numbers daily and we will post them either on our website or the Facebook page as soon as we can. The county election board is located at 1075 W. Elm Ave. in Duncan. For information, call 580-255-8782.
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
Hospital opens doors in Purcell to take on patients, provide care
PURCELL, Okla. — A brand-new hospital opened its doors in Purcell, ready to take patients and provide care. Officials said the new building isn’t only exciting for the community but necessary to provide healthcare for rural communities. It is the big red building right off Interstate 35 whenever...
Accident at US 81 and SH 7 Tuesday
An accident just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Duncan-Lawton Y, south of Marlow, prompted several agencies to respond. Marlow Police and Marlow Fire, Duncan Police, and Survival Flight EMS were on the scene within minutes of the 911 dispatch call. No information was available on-scene. Photos by...
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom. According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.
Norman Announces New Transit Proposal
The City of Norman announces its new proposed routes for its transit system, including new routes with more frequent stops. The main changes include that routes no longer make a loop, instead the buses would go to the end of the route, turn around and go back the way they came.
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
