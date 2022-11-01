Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
z93country.com
Local Covid Cases Up Slightly
After having 7 new cases for two consecutive weeks, Wayne County’s Covid numbers increased a little last week. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County. Neighboring Pulaski County had 27 cases, Russell County had 30 cases, & Clinton County reported six cases.
wymt.com
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
z93country.com
Be Aware of Monticello’s Newest 4-way Stop
The intersection of Kendrick Avenue & Homestead Heights is now a four-way stop!
wymt.com
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a note containing a bomb threat being found at Wayne County High School. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the note was found in a girl’s bathroom. The note read, “I hate everyone on November 1st, I will have...
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
z93country.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued
A boil water has been issued due to possible line break for customers on Hwy. 1275; south from the intersection of Hwy 1275 & Thoroughbred Lane to the intersection of Hwy. 1275 & Virginia Jones Rd. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water...
z93country.com
Fire Department Daily Report
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 90 at Cumberland Green with Wayne County EMS and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Run #2 Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street in front of Reed’s with Monticello Police Department and Wayne County EMS.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wymt.com
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”. Kentucky State Police Post...
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
wymt.com
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Officials said a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016...
z93country.com
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
z93country.com
Two Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Kelvin Kendrick of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Danny R. Anderson II of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 2 Wayne County...
wymt.com
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county need your help to find a missing man. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. He was last seen on KY 770 about ten miles south of London around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
z93country.com
Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. John Thrasher of Albany, Ky. was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlawful transaction with a minor-3rd degree, and wanton endangerment-2nd degree. Ricky G. Bates of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County District Court...
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
