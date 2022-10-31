Read full article on original website
Young Entrepreneur Defies All Odds To Establish a Beauty Studio – The Beauty Bar & Spa Co
Innovative beauty enthusiast and entrepreneur, Alejandra Cardenas, launches The Beauty Bar & Spa Co, a fast-growing beauty business against all odds to deliver top-notch solutions to customers. Alejandra Cardenas and her team at The Beauty Bar & Spa Co are taking another giant step towards delivering the best experience to...
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner
On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
MuConvert Spotify Music Converter: Convert Spotify Music to MP3 for Listening Offline
United States – Nov 3, 2022 – Everyone has experienced the frustration of downloading a favorite song or podcast, only to discover it won’t play. MuConvert Spotify Music Converter has solved this problem and the company has currently offered music lovers a free trial to download Spotify music without premium.
Irawo Media set to help beauty, lifestyle and wellness brands elevate their marketing efforts
Irawo Media, an expert digital marketing agency focused on the beauty, lifestyle and wellness industry, has just launched and is ready to level up marketing for their clients in these spaces like never before. Founded by Bisi Adepo, a digital marketing pro and former beauty entrepreneur, Irawo Media enhances beauty...
PC Bennett Partners With PDM Automotive To Bring More Aftermarket Functionality to AutoFitmentPlus
Releases New Version of Automotive Aftermarket Solution, AutoFitmentPlus 2022 R1. Richardson, TX, USA – November 3, 2022 – PC Bennett, an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, announces their relationship with PDM Automotive. The two companies have partnered to launch an integration between PC Bennett’s AutoFitmentPlus solution and PDM Automotive’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform. By connecting Acumatica to PDM’s automotive-specific product data, this integration brings the ability to search and filter parts using fitment information such as Year, Make, Model. This partnership offers customers a truly integrated solution to run an automotive aftermarket business.
PROMETHEUS 2.0: Inbiodroid Launches Kickstarter For Version 2 Of Telepresence Avatar Robot
Currently in the first stages of its development, the PROMETHEUS 2.0 is a humanoid robotic body capable of replicating the movements of its user anywhere in the world and in real-time. November 3rd, 2022 – Mexican-based startup, Inbiodroid, is delighted to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to build...
Steve Pappas Joins Elite Ranks of Cobalt Speech and Language
Boston, MA – November 03, 2022 – Cobalt Speech and Language Inc. announced today that Steve Pappas, a seasoned management executive, joins its management team in its mission to bring the world together by leveraging the benefits of Artificial Intelligence, Speech Recognition, Conversational AI, and Conversational Marketing. Cobalt...
Elevating Power Resilience and Sustainability for Healthcare Facilities with ASCO Power
ASCO Power Technologies to share innovation, expert insight for power continuity in healthcare facilities at the 2022 Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference. Power solutions have never been more important for hospitals and healthcare facilities. From powering sophisticated medical equipment and improving facility infrastructure to increasing sustainability and preparing for extreme weather, healthcare professionals face ever greater challenges.
