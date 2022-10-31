Read full article on original website
Daily Mines focuses on a decentralized future
Daily Mines: The cloud mining platform celebrates one month since its launch. Cloud mining service, Daily Mines, completes one month of operations. Daily Mines making waves with completion of one month. The cloud mining website, Daily Mines, went live on the 9th of September. With over 9000 new members acquiring...
Independent RIAs Alphastar Capital Management and Crown Wealth Group Partner to Launch Multi-Family Office Platform Evolv Family Wealth
Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group Family Company, and Crown Wealth Group, have entered a strategic partnership to form a multi-family office platform named Evolv Family Wealth. Cornelius, NC – November 3, 2022 – Two successful players in the independent RIA space, Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group...
Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024, Digital Assets with NFT Options with Great Versatility: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
– Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. – Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. – Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. – Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is...
Girles Metaverse releases the schedule of Investment opportunities in the NFT Metavese Industry
Girles Metaverse is a community of forward-thinking crypto enthusiasts coming together to create unique ideas to meet the diverse needs of all classes of users. In 2022, Digital arts converted into NFTs became the big thing, and the trend will be the same in the next few years. This hottest trend in technology startups as NFTs are gaining popularity and massive attention exponential rate, and now when it’s quite possible to create the Metaverse, a digital future, allowing the users to experience a virtual environment by creating their avatars.
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™
PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
CT Based Cryptocurrency Sets Out to Rewrite History
Almost out of an Indiana Jones movie or Dan Brown novel, Two Lands Token, an ERC-20 cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum network, sets out to inspire curiosity and engage the inner explorer in us all. By utilizing blockchain technology, Two Lands aims to build a sustainable, engaged community of history inspired crypto enthusiasts out of the next generation of digital pioneers. It will be focused around a DAO, P2E gaming ecosystem, NFTs, merch market and more; all in an effort to bring awareness to, and fund, ancient archeological research, expeditions and development – with its gaze set first on the mysteries of ancient Egypt.
eClinical Solutions Market Global Report 2022-2027: Bolstered by Significant Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Industry
The integration of the IoT with medical devices and the increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trials to contract research organizations (CROs) are boosting the market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “eClinical Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global...
Golden Shiba launches IDO PRESALE of its meme token $GOLDSHIB.
Golden Shiba is a decentralized Meme Token. Recently, the company launched the exclusive IDO presale of its meme token called $GOLDSHIB. It also introduces the new strategies of how Golden Shiba offers passive income. With all these developing crypto features, GoldenShiba is evolving into a passive income ecosystem awaiting a bull run.
Everything IT, A Leading Cloud Computing Services Provider offers Cloud Computing and IT Support Services
Everything IT is a dependable company that provides cloud computing and IT Support services to commercial clients in Dublin. Everything IT was established to provide high-quality, specialist IT Services to all sizes of businesses in Dublin. The company provides services for both small and large businesses alike, employing innovative solutions which deliver fantastic results. Their expertise in all aspects of Information Technology means that they can successfully provide a range of IT services for a wide variety of sectors, from many SMEs to larger organisations. Everything IT is passionate about delivering excellent service to its customers and all of its staff is dedicated to making customers happy.
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
PC Bennett Partners With PDM Automotive To Bring More Aftermarket Functionality to AutoFitmentPlus
Releases New Version of Automotive Aftermarket Solution, AutoFitmentPlus 2022 R1. Richardson, TX, USA – November 3, 2022 – PC Bennett, an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, announces their relationship with PDM Automotive. The two companies have partnered to launch an integration between PC Bennett’s AutoFitmentPlus solution and PDM Automotive’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform. By connecting Acumatica to PDM’s automotive-specific product data, this integration brings the ability to search and filter parts using fitment information such as Year, Make, Model. This partnership offers customers a truly integrated solution to run an automotive aftermarket business.
Renal Denervation Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 40.67%
The global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 218.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 40.67% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size:...
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
Smart Meters Market to Hit $30.2 Billion by 2026
The global smart meters market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021 to USD 30.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The global smart meters market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021 to USD 30.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Smart Meters is increasingly being installed and is showing robust growth. The increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, development of microgrids, distributed energy storage, and the need for net-metering are a few of the major drivers for the smart meter market growth.
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players in this Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems Market are Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), BioClinica, Inc. (US)”. In May 2021, The Tasmanian Government partnered with Oracle Corporations to use its health management system to manage the...
Shray Goel: How to set effective goals
The pursuit of any desired outcome requires the establishment of specific, attainable objectives. To assist you in going where you want to go in life, Shray Goel has compiled some ideas from his own experience and will discuss with you how to make objectives that are both realistic and motivating.
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
