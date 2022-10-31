Read full article on original website
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
Six Advantages of Investing in Remote Work Tools for a Business According to Realtimecampaign.com
Recent global events meant companies needed to support remote workers to remain productive when physical offices closed. Many organizations and team members discovered the remote work model was more efficient and productive. As a result, today many businesses operate fully or partially remotely, requiring technologies that support a secure and collaborative cloud environment. Discover six advantages of investing in remote work tools for one’s business.
Everything IT, A Leading Cloud Computing Services Provider offers Cloud Computing and IT Support Services
Everything IT is a dependable company that provides cloud computing and IT Support services to commercial clients in Dublin. Everything IT was established to provide high-quality, specialist IT Services to all sizes of businesses in Dublin. The company provides services for both small and large businesses alike, employing innovative solutions which deliver fantastic results. Their expertise in all aspects of Information Technology means that they can successfully provide a range of IT services for a wide variety of sectors, from many SMEs to larger organisations. Everything IT is passionate about delivering excellent service to its customers and all of its staff is dedicated to making customers happy.
NetCom Learning appoints Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer
NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.
NTT names Charlie Li as Senior Executive Vice President Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services
NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, has announced the appointment of Charlie Li as Senior Executive Vice President Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services, effective 1 November 2022. As part of the executive leadership team, Li will support the continued growth and development of NTT’s Managed Services portfolio, and completion of the MCIS business transformation.
PC Bennett Partners With PDM Automotive To Bring More Aftermarket Functionality to AutoFitmentPlus
Releases New Version of Automotive Aftermarket Solution, AutoFitmentPlus 2022 R1. Richardson, TX, USA – November 3, 2022 – PC Bennett, an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, announces their relationship with PDM Automotive. The two companies have partnered to launch an integration between PC Bennett’s AutoFitmentPlus solution and PDM Automotive’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform. By connecting Acumatica to PDM’s automotive-specific product data, this integration brings the ability to search and filter parts using fitment information such as Year, Make, Model. This partnership offers customers a truly integrated solution to run an automotive aftermarket business.
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
New Resource Launched for Wannabe Digital Nomads
Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how they can be successful earning money online from home, a hotel room, the beach or a mountainside cafe. Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how...
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
The first edition of Passion Breakthrough Magazine, ready to set innovative strategies to help female entrepreneurs scale online success
Passion Breakthrough exists for the breakthrough seekers – the kind of people that are done with the mediocracy & looking to tap into their genius. Dianne Shelton of Passion Breakthrough is launching a magazine to help more female entrepreneurs thrive in the online space. USA – Dianne Shelton of...
IHIS Strives To Improve Population’s Health With Intelligent, Highly Resilient And Cost Effective Technologies
IHIS is a leading healthcare technology provider in Singapore that is committed to improving the health and administration of the country’s population through innovative, state-of-the-art technologies. In today’s competitive economy, it is essential for businesses to keep up with rapidly changing trends in order stay ahead of the competition;...
ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level
The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
PROMETHEUS 2.0: Inbiodroid Launches Kickstarter For Version 2 Of Telepresence Avatar Robot
Currently in the first stages of its development, the PROMETHEUS 2.0 is a humanoid robotic body capable of replicating the movements of its user anywhere in the world and in real-time. November 3rd, 2022 – Mexican-based startup, Inbiodroid, is delighted to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to build...
Software as a Medical Devices (SaMD) Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 69.3% by 2029 | Recent Development, Growth Drivers, Competitive Intelligence, and Company Profile Analysis 2022
North America is projected to hold the largest market share owing to several companies getting FDA clearances for their software coupled with the burgeoning investment in the healthcare industry by major countries such as the U.S. and Canada. For Instant, in May 2020, Arterys Inc. raised $28 million to accelerate the delivery of artificial medical intelligence to practices worldwide.
Irawo Media set to help beauty, lifestyle and wellness brands elevate their marketing efforts
Irawo Media, an expert digital marketing agency focused on the beauty, lifestyle and wellness industry, has just launched and is ready to level up marketing for their clients in these spaces like never before. Founded by Bisi Adepo, a digital marketing pro and former beauty entrepreneur, Irawo Media enhances beauty...
Shray Goel: How to set effective goals
The pursuit of any desired outcome requires the establishment of specific, attainable objectives. To assist you in going where you want to go in life, Shray Goel has compiled some ideas from his own experience and will discuss with you how to make objectives that are both realistic and motivating.
Independent RIAs Alphastar Capital Management and Crown Wealth Group Partner to Launch Multi-Family Office Platform Evolv Family Wealth
Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group Family Company, and Crown Wealth Group, have entered a strategic partnership to form a multi-family office platform named Evolv Family Wealth. Cornelius, NC – November 3, 2022 – Two successful players in the independent RIA space, Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group...
