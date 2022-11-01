ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
NBC Connecticut

High Stakes for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Race

Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is a hotly contested race that could have national impact. On Wednesday, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Johana Hayes and Republican Nominee George Logan were on the road campaigning. Rep. Hayes was at the Meriden Senior Center, joined by Sen. Chris Murphy to talk about Medicare...
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Protect Voting Rights—Say NO to Referendum

This Election Day you will be asked to not only vote for candidates to lead Connecticut you will also be asked to cast a vote on a referendum question. That question is “Shall the (Connecticut) Constitution be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting.” I urge everyone, whether you support early voting or not, to vote NO on this referendum question.
tricornernews.com

A competitive race with national implications

Connecticut is rarely in the spotlight when it comes to House races or part of the equation for how Republicans seek to build a majority in Congress. But this year has been a major exception, with the 5th District becoming a hotly contested battleground awash with millions of dollars in spending.
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban

Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
cbia.com

National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit

CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
UC Daily Campus

State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
Yale Daily News

Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut

With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
Journal Inquirer

CT’s rainy day fund is full. One legislator wonders if it’s enough

Throughout this election season, candidates have sparred over whether state government is hoarding money against the next recession while taxpayers flounder amid sky-high inflation. There’s $3.3 billion in the rainy day fund. Another $1.4 billion in federal pandemic relief — originally earmarked for the current biennial budget cycle — is...
i95 ROCK

U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut

Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Professor Talks About 5th Congressional District Race

Election Day is less than two weeks away and one of the tightest races is in the Fifth Congressional District. That's where Democrat Jahana Hayes is facing off against Republican challenger George Logan. It's proving to be surprisingly close considering Hayes has quite a fundraising advantage. Political Science Professor Jerold...
WTNH

Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
