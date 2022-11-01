Read full article on original website
Related
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
NBC Connecticut
High Stakes for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Race
Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is a hotly contested race that could have national impact. On Wednesday, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Johana Hayes and Republican Nominee George Logan were on the road campaigning. Rep. Hayes was at the Meriden Senior Center, joined by Sen. Chris Murphy to talk about Medicare...
Connecticut gubernatorial debate heats up over policing law after officers killed: 'It's unconscionable'
The Conneticut gubernatorial debate became heated after GOP candidate Bob Stefanowski blamed the killing of two Bristol police officers on Gov. Ned Lamont's police accountability law.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Protect Voting Rights—Say NO to Referendum
This Election Day you will be asked to not only vote for candidates to lead Connecticut you will also be asked to cast a vote on a referendum question. That question is “Shall the (Connecticut) Constitution be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting.” I urge everyone, whether you support early voting or not, to vote NO on this referendum question.
Connecticut gubernatorial debate on News 8: Candidates face off a week before Election Day
News 8 hosted the final Connecituct gubernatorial debate of the election cycle on Tuesday — one week before Election Day on Nov. 8.
tricornernews.com
A competitive race with national implications
Connecticut is rarely in the spotlight when it comes to House races or part of the equation for how Republicans seek to build a majority in Congress. But this year has been a major exception, with the 5th District becoming a hotly contested battleground awash with millions of dollars in spending.
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
Augusta Free Press
Video: Are Virginia Republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls?
The Virginia NAACP is pressing Attorney General Jason Miyares to be more forthcoming on his Election Integrity Unit, which he says is an effort to prevent election cheating, but the NAACP thinks could be an effort to prevent people of color from voting. AFP editor Chris Graham explores the topic,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
cbia.com
National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit
CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
UC Daily Campus
State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
Yale Daily News
Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut
With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
Journal Inquirer
CT’s rainy day fund is full. One legislator wonders if it’s enough
Throughout this election season, candidates have sparred over whether state government is hoarding money against the next recession while taxpayers flounder amid sky-high inflation. There’s $3.3 billion in the rainy day fund. Another $1.4 billion in federal pandemic relief — originally earmarked for the current biennial budget cycle — is...
Why are so many Connecticut General Assembly races uncontested?
Dozens of Connecticut General Assembly candidates are running unopposed, and 30 incumbents aren't running at all. Party leaders suspect a variety of reasons why.
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
Lujan Grisham holds narrow lead in New Mexico governor’s race: poll
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) holds a 3-percentage point lead over Republican Mark Ronchetti in the New Mexico gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Monday. The poll found Lujan Grisham leading Ronchetti 49 percent to 46 percent among very likely voters. Three percent said...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Professor Talks About 5th Congressional District Race
Election Day is less than two weeks away and one of the tightest races is in the Fifth Congressional District. That's where Democrat Jahana Hayes is facing off against Republican challenger George Logan. It's proving to be surprisingly close considering Hayes has quite a fundraising advantage. Political Science Professor Jerold...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
Comments / 3