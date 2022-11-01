ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Democratic Nevada Rep. Steve Horsford faces Republican Sam Peters...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Where the House of Representatives will be won (and lost) in the midterms

Six more days until polls close! Throughout most of the summer, Democrats enjoyed something of a bump, even sometimes leading the generic House ballot. They overperformed in special elections in Minnesota and Nebraska, held New York’s vulnerable  19th district, and flipped Alaska’s sole House seat for the first time in decades.But with less than a week left, the climate seems to have changed. A Wall Street Journal survey that dropped yesterday gave Republicans a two-point generic ballot lead. (This particular survey was conducted by Trump pollster Fabrizio Lee and Biden pollster Impact Research; for more insight, you can read our...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
9NEWS

Colorado House minority leader dies of heart attack

DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning. The 55-year-old died of a heart attack, the Larimer County Coroner's Office said. "He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always...
COLORADO STATE
Markets Insider

Democratic Rep. Bill Keating from Massachusetts is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflict-of-interest law

A member of Congress from Massachusetts is the latest congressman to violate a federal conflict-of-interest law. Rep. Bill Keating violated a provision of the STOCK Act by waiting too long to report two stock trades. Congress is actively debating whether to ban all lawmakers from trading individual stocks. A Democratic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Scoop: McCarthy privately floats replacing Chamber leadership

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is telling U.S. Chamber of Commerce board members and state leaders the organization must undertake a complete leadership change and replace current president and CEO Suzanne Clark, Axios has learned. Why it matters: McCarthy’s direct conversations make clear he will not work with Clark and...
ARIZONA STATE

