Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Democratic Nevada Rep. Steve Horsford faces Republican Sam Peters...
House, Senate Republican candidates entering midterms with cash to burn, big ad spending
Republicans in the House and Senate are keeping their candidates equip with ample cash to spend in the last week prior to the election, despite Democrats spending hard and big in districts which have the potential to decide which party controls the legislature. And in the Senate, Republicans are moving...
Voices: Where the House of Representatives will be won (and lost) in the midterms
Six more days until polls close! Throughout most of the summer, Democrats enjoyed something of a bump, even sometimes leading the generic House ballot. They overperformed in special elections in Minnesota and Nebraska, held New York’s vulnerable 19th district, and flipped Alaska’s sole House seat for the first time in decades.But with less than a week left, the climate seems to have changed. A Wall Street Journal survey that dropped yesterday gave Republicans a two-point generic ballot lead. (This particular survey was conducted by Trump pollster Fabrizio Lee and Biden pollster Impact Research; for more insight, you can read our...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Meet the Chinese-American Republican who may make history by flipping a deep blue seat this November
Allan Fung is aiming to become the first Republican in 34 years to win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, and he's getting some help from Chris Christie
Lifelong Republican endorses a Democrat in the 5th Congressional Race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2006, as then-political director of the Tennessee GOP Randy Stamps sat under a portrait of Ronald Reagan, as he shared the party platform with a NewsChannel 5 reporter. But now, he's putting distance between himself and a Republican nominee for Congress. In a letter...
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
Bryan College Station Eagle
7 Republican Congressional hopefuls are known to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6th
They now want a seat in the very Congress they attempted to violently prevent from certifying the 2020 election. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Colorado House minority leader dies of heart attack
DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning. The 55-year-old died of a heart attack, the Larimer County Coroner's Office said. "He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always...
Democratic Rep. Bill Keating from Massachusetts is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflict-of-interest law
A member of Congress from Massachusetts is the latest congressman to violate a federal conflict-of-interest law. Rep. Bill Keating violated a provision of the STOCK Act by waiting too long to report two stock trades. Congress is actively debating whether to ban all lawmakers from trading individual stocks. A Democratic...
At least 7 Republicans vying for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6
Three such candidates have a shot at winning their midterm races next week as the fight for Congress heats up.
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
Democrat Elaine Luria defends seat in toss-up district in Virginia
Virginia Democrat Elaine Luria is the only Democrat on the House's Jan. 6 committee who is defending her seat in a toss-up district. She is fighting off a Republican challenge from state Senator Jen Kiggans. Scott MacFarlane reports.
NY1
DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, tasked with keeping Dems in control of the House, faces tough campaign back home
The man tasked with keeping Democrats in power in the U.S. House of Representatives is in the fight for his own political life back home. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is at risk of losing his grasp on New York’s 17th Congressional District, located just north of the five boroughs.
Scoop: McCarthy privately floats replacing Chamber leadership
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is telling U.S. Chamber of Commerce board members and state leaders the organization must undertake a complete leadership change and replace current president and CEO Suzanne Clark, Axios has learned. Why it matters: McCarthy’s direct conversations make clear he will not work with Clark and...
