thesuffieldobserver.com
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Santa is Coming to Suffield!
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
thesuffieldobserver.com
Letter to the Editor
I was disappointed to read Michael Bernstein’s complaints in the September Suffield Observer about the Friends of the KML book sale. We do sympathize with his frustration with Friday shoppers who use empty boxes to save a place in line before the sale opens, and we will discourage that practice in the future. But we plan to continue welcoming the use of scanners at the sale. We want dealers to come to our sale. This year, almost half of the $16,000 proceeds was made on Friday night, and much of that income came from dealers. All of the money that we make at the sale is used to benefit the Kent Memorial Library.
thesuffieldobserver.com
SWC to Make Blankets
With cold weather on the way, Suffield Woman’s Club (SWC) has plans to put together fleece blankets for children in need. At the club’s November 14 meeting at Father Ted Hall, members will gather around tables to cut and knot fleece fabric into warm and cozy blankets for kids.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield 2023 Revaluation Begins
CT General State Statute 12-62 requires the revaluation of all real estate in town every five years. The last revaluation in Suffield was for the 2018 Grand List. We have started the project for a town wide revaluation for the October 1, 2023, Grand List and have contracted with eQuality Valuation Services from Waterbury, Conn. The first step in the process is to confirm property details. Data mailers will be sent to all improved properties which will list details such as style of house, room count and special features. The participation of owners is critical in this phase of the process, and we ask that you review the data, make any changes that may need to be addressed, and return the forms. Our goal is to ensure that the data is correct so accurate values can be applied to all properties. If you have any questions regarding the data mailers, or the process of the revaluation you can contact the Assessor’s office during Town Hall hours at 860-668-3866.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Annual Harvest Crafts Fair
The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted
The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Second Baptist Events
We at Second Baptist Church are very excited about our new pastor’s arrival. Please join us for The Reverend Justin Cox’s Installation Service on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. All are invited!. On October 31, Halloween Trick or Treaters are welcome to stop by the front of...
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Activities at Sacred Heart
Twenty members of the tenth grade CCD class will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Oct 30. A Candlelight Rosary Service has been scheduled for Oct 2 at 6 p.m. in the meditation garden between the church and Fr. Ted Hall. If you need rosary beads they will be provided by the church. This event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Religious Education Program.
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Business Opens in Suffield Village
John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Commission Meetings
Please check the Town of Suffield website for time, location or schedule changes:. Veterans Memorial Expansion Comm.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Cub Scout Pack 266 Adventures
At the beginning of October, we camped out at Battleship Cove. We went on the USS Massachusetts. The boat itself was very big, but the beds were a bit smaller than a twin size. It was raining so we couldn’t check out all of the deck. I did see some massive weapons on the inside and outside of the ship. On the inside we saw gigantic missiles which were very scary to touch. We learned that the USS Massachusetts did not lose a single person in battle during World War II.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Church Redevelopment Proposed
A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
thesuffieldobserver.com
First Selectman’s Update
Time flies when you’re having fun. This month will mark a full year into my tenure as First Selectman and I’ve certainly been busy. Between planning additional community events, making operational adjustments and changes within our departments, managing boards and commissions, and always being available to our residents, I really have to thank all members of our amazing community and town employees for the overwhelming support and advice. Every day is truly a pleasure to come to work and be able to represent Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
West Suffield Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar
WSCC will once again be participating in the Christmas in Suffield event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and join us for lunch or take it to go. There will be a variety of homemade soups sure to please any palate and will include fresh bread, coffee and dessert. The Bazaar will also include a bake sale, attic treasures, jewelry and many amazing raffle baskets. Come join us for some warmth, hospitality and holiday shopping. The church is located at 1408 Mountain Road in West Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Community Aid
You Can Donate to SCA’s Annual Appeal electronically! Within the next few weeks, you will receive SCA’s annual appeal letter in the mail. Please support our campaign at any funding level you can by donating by mail, on our website or through our Facebook page. SCA provides supportive health and social services that positively affect the well-being of residents during times of need. We can’t accomplish our goals without you! Visit our website to read our annual report: www.suffieldcommunityaid.org.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Happenings for November at First Church
First Church has returned to in-person worship, 10:00 a.m. Sundays in our Sanctuary or through our YouTube livestream. All are welcome to worship with us at First Church! Scan the QR code provided to reach our YouTube page. Rev. Diann continues to run a Wednesday morning study group at 10:00...
thesuffieldobserver.com
KML Children and Teen Programs
Fridays, November 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your singing voice! We sing, dance, blow bubbles – and have fun! Drop in. Recommended for ages 0-5. Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. (Grades 5-8) Want to know where your family came from and who they were? Want to...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Polish Veterans
The Veterans Memorial in the center of Suffield includes the names of at least twenty men of Polish descent who served in the United States Army during World War I. Some of those men were foreign-born Poles who had emigrated from the land that Austria, Germany, and Russia partitioned in 1795. Only a few had become American citizens by the time The Great War started. Some others listed on the memorial were first-generation Polish Americans born to immigrants who had come to America around the turn of the 20th century. Information about these men is complicated to find, so it is difficult to know if they were citizens or not and if they volunteered or were drafted into service. One can only guess what may have motivated these men to serve our country.
