westernmassnews.com
Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
Chicopee Police officer placed on temporary duty assignment after being arrested for drunken driving in Ludlow
CHICOPEE – A city police officer has been placed on desk duty after being arrested for drunken driving over the Columbus Day weekend. Robert E. Archambault Jr., 29, of Ludlow, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m., Oct. 7 in Ludlow after he was reportedly driving erratically. He also faces a charge of negligent operation, police and court records show.
NBC Connecticut
Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder
Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
westernmassnews.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman warning of scam after wallet’s stolen at Chicopee parking lot
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee woman said three men stole her wallet in broad daylight. Now, she’s speaking exclusively to Western Mass News in hopes of warning other women. Katherine DiFranco was picking up some groceries at Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive in Chicopee around 11:30 a.m....
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
Wallingford police investigating playground fire as arson
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a suspicious fire at a local playground, which they are calling intentional. Lynn Bellucci is a mother of two who says she’s enjoyed bringing her children to the same park she grew up going to. But, after this weekend’s arson at Doolittle Park, she’s having second thoughts. […]
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash
Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
Body camera video: Waterbury man drives into active scene, hits police cruiser, and leads officers on chase
Waterbury police officers were nearly hit by a reckless driver who sped through an active scene that had been blocked off, authorities said.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
Bristol Press
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
Connecticut man found guilty in 36-year-old kidnapping cases
(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
NECN
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash in Conn.
A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee Police Department to train Hampden County Sheriff's deputies
CHIOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will begin a new partnership as some Hampden County deputies will begin training under Chicopee police officers to gain more experience as peace officers. What You Need To Know. The Chicopee Police Department and...
Three suspects identified in Chicopee armed robbery on Northern Drive
Three men were arrested for charges of armed robbery and illegal firearm possession following an incident on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday.
