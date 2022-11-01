ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

westernmassnews.com

Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Police officer placed on temporary duty assignment after being arrested for drunken driving in Ludlow

CHICOPEE – A city police officer has been placed on desk duty after being arrested for drunken driving over the Columbus Day weekend. Robert E. Archambault Jr., 29, of Ludlow, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m., Oct. 7 in Ludlow after he was reportedly driving erratically. He also faces a charge of negligent operation, police and court records show.
LUDLOW, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder

Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Wallingford police investigating playground fire as arson

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a suspicious fire at a local playground, which they are calling intentional. Lynn Bellucci is a mother of two who says she’s enjoyed bringing her children to the same park she grew up going to. But, after this weekend’s arson at Doolittle Park, she’s having second thoughts. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash

Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man found guilty in 36-year-old kidnapping cases

(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
NECN

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash in Conn.

A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
TORRINGTON, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee Police Department to train Hampden County Sheriff's deputies

CHIOPEE, Mass. - ​​The Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will begin a new partnership as some Hampden County deputies will begin training under Chicopee police officers to gain more experience as peace officers. What You Need To Know. The Chicopee Police Department and...
CHICOPEE, MA

