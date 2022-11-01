ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates for Connecticut Senate seat face off in debate

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Less than a week away from Election Day, the candidates for U.S. Senate went head-to-head in a televised debate Wednesday night.  The debate was hosted by WFSB and CT Insider in Rocky Hill.  Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican candidate Leora Levy spoke on topics important to voters.  On […]
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
