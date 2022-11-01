Read full article on original website
For the 23rd state Senate District: Jessica Scarcella-Spanton | Our Opinion
With state Democratic state Sen. Diane Savino not seeking re-election this year, her 23rd state Senate District seat is open for the first time since 2005. Two candidates are vying for the seat, which covers the North Shore and parts of Brooklyn: Democrat Jessica Scarcella-Spanton and Republican Joseph Tirone. A...
Candidates for Connecticut Senate seat face off in debate
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Less than a week away from Election Day, the candidates for U.S. Senate went head-to-head in a televised debate Wednesday night. The debate was hosted by WFSB and CT Insider in Rocky Hill. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican candidate Leora Levy spoke on topics important to voters. On […]
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Blumenthal holds 13-point lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican challenger Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill released Wednesday. The poll found that 53 percent of very likely general election voters said they would vote for the senator compared to 40 percent who said...
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan had a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the CT-5 congressional race's first public poll.
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
A political scientist says inflation is making for a tight race in CT's 5th Congressional District
With less than a week before Election Day, a poll from WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College shows 5th District Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes trailing Republican challenger George Logan by a percentage point. In 2020, Hayes beat David X. Sullivan by 11 percentage points. What’s different this time around?. It’s rising consumer...
McGovern, Sossa-Paquette face voters in race for Worcester Congressional seat
WORCESTER — A longtime Worcester Democratic congressman is running against a Shrewsbury businessman in the race for his 14th term in office Tuesday. U.S. Rep. James. P. McGovern, 62, faces voters again while first-time Republican candidate Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, 52, promises to be an outsider voice for the 2nd Congressional District. ...
