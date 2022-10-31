Read full article on original website
SCSU Partners With More Local Businesses
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - New grants will expand business training at St. Cloud State University. SCSU’s Center for Continuing Studies has been awarded grants to develop workforce training programs for Dubow and EssilorLuxottica. SCSU will develop the training programs, and then partner with St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Ridgewater Community College to deliver the training.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
voiceofalexandria.com
BOLD School District in Greater Minnesota placed in "soft lockdown"
(Olivia, MN)--A school in Greater Minnesota was placed in a lockdown earlier this week. The BOLD School District in Olivia was placed in a "soft lockdown" after a student reportedly brought a BB-gun to school. Officials reportedly received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school on...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Archangel Ministries Gets New Space To Grow Their Programming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local organization is looking to instigate change in the community through a pay-it-forward approach. Archangel Recovery & Reintegration Ministry is a one-stop-shop organization to help people who are struggling, recover and get back on their feet. Founder Alex Kempe says their goal is to...
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
‘No Means No’ Walk Planned to Honor Nicole Hammond
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A memorial walk has been planned for later this month to honor a woman who was shot and killed in St. Cloud. The No Means No Relationship Violence Awareness Walk is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake George.
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ccxmedia.org
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud Saturday
The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
This “Little Hogwarts” House Sold in Minneapolis for $1.6 Million
UPDATE: This house did finally sell last month. October 28th - like just in time for Halloween. This was the original story. They were asking quite a bit more for this home. I'm not sure what the new owners are going to do with it, but I still think a BnB would be a great idea.
Great Places in St. Cloud to get Brunch/Breakfast According to Yelp
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
Becker Schools Pick Up Grant
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park
INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
Burning Restrictions Issued for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay,...
