Cokato, MN

96.7 The River

SCSU Partners With More Local Businesses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - New grants will expand business training at St. Cloud State University. SCSU’s Center for Continuing Studies has been awarded grants to develop workforce training programs for Dubow and EssilorLuxottica. SCSU will develop the training programs, and then partner with St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Ridgewater Community College to deliver the training.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

BOLD School District in Greater Minnesota placed in "soft lockdown"

(Olivia, MN)--A school in Greater Minnesota was placed in a lockdown earlier this week. The BOLD School District in Olivia was placed in a "soft lockdown" after a student reportedly brought a BB-gun to school. Officials reportedly received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school on...
OLIVIA, MN
mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud Saturday

The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Becker Schools Pick Up Grant

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Burning Restrictions Issued for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay,...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

