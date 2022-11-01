A laparoscopic adrenalectomy is a treatment option for pheochromocytoma, although there is a high risk of intraoperative hemodynamic instability associated with this procedure. This study aimed to determine risk variables for hemodynamic instability after laparoscopic resection of pheochromocytoma. Unilateral laparoscopic adrenalectomy for pheochromocytoma was performed on 136 individuals between January 2011 and December 2021. Patients were split into 2 categories: those who experienced hemodynamic instability during surgery and those who did not. Each group’s intraoperative hemodynamic parameters were compared to the other. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to evaluate the predictive value of patient demographic factors and preoperative evaluations for intraoperative hemodynamic instability. The individuals with hemodynamic instability saw greater systolic and diastolic blood pressure swings and a higher maximum blood pressure and heart rate. In addition, hemodynamically unstable patients were more likely to require intraoperative administration of vasoactive medications. Coronary artery disease, tumor size, and a history of hypertension were all independently linked with intraoperative hemodynamic instability in the univariate analysis. The size of the tumor and a previous history of hypertension were found to be independent risk factors for intraoperative hemodynamic instability in a study that used multivariate logistic regression. After the laparoscopic removal of pheochromocytoma, the patient’s history of hypertension and the tumor size were factors in determining whether or not the patient experienced hemodynamic instability.

