Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies potential new treatment target for sleep apnea
In a new study with obese mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that specialized channel proteins are possible therapeutic targets for sleep apnea and similar abnormally slow breathing disorders in obese people. The protein, a cation channel known as TRPM7, is found in carotid bodies,...
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
cohaitungchi.com
Connection Between High Blood Pressure and Headaches
Because they can be so common, it can be hard to pin down the exact cause of a headache. Was it something you ate, stress from work, too little sleep, a medical condition you don’t know you have, or something else altogether?. While we can’t get into everything here,...
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
MedicineNet.com
What Happens If Vitamin B1 Is Low? Thiamin Deficiency
Severe thiamin deficiency is rare but possible in people whose main diet includes white rice and processed food. Thiamin deficiency can cause mood changes, including irritability. Being irritable may be accompanied by fatigue. Children with thiamin deficiencies frequently have increased irritability and discomfort. 2. Muscle and nerve abnormalities. Vitamin B1...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Your Systolic Blood Pressure
If the top number of your blood pressure reading is 130 or higher, you have high systolic blood pressure. This can be due to lifestyle choices like smoking, age, genes, and medical conditions like thyroid disease. Consistently high systolic pressure is enough to diagnose you with high blood pressure—even if the bottom number, your diastolic pressure, is normal.
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
cohaitungchi.com
Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension
Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Symptoms and prevention:. Diagnosis and causes:. Risk...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis in Association With Crohn Disease
A man in his 50s with a 3-year history of Crohn disease presented with a 1-week history of pruritic blistering on the trunk and extremities. Examination revealed tense vesicles arranged in annular pattern on the nape, upper back, and extensor side of the upper arms (Figure 1). No new medications were initiated in the past 3 months, including antibiotics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). A skin biopsy from the right upper arm showed a subepidermal blister with neutrophilic infiltrates at the basement membrane and papillary dermis. Direct immunofluorescence study revealed linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposition along the basement membrane (Figure 2). Clinicopathologic correlation led to a diagnosis of linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD). Skin lesions resolved a month later following treatment with oral prednisolone (0.4 mg/kg per day) and topical corticosteroids. The activity of Crohn disease remained stable throughout the course of LABD.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperaldosteronism
“Hyperaldosteronism” is the medical term for when one or both adrenal glands release too much of the hormone aldosterone. Too much aldosterone can cause high blood pressure, which could lead to atrial fibrillation, heart attack, or stroke. Hyperaldosteronism can be primary or secondary. Primary hyperaldosteronism results from an issue...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
physiciansweekly.com
HI Risk factors During Laparoscopic Pheochromocytoma Resection
A laparoscopic adrenalectomy is a treatment option for pheochromocytoma, although there is a high risk of intraoperative hemodynamic instability associated with this procedure. This study aimed to determine risk variables for hemodynamic instability after laparoscopic resection of pheochromocytoma. Unilateral laparoscopic adrenalectomy for pheochromocytoma was performed on 136 individuals between January 2011 and December 2021. Patients were split into 2 categories: those who experienced hemodynamic instability during surgery and those who did not. Each group’s intraoperative hemodynamic parameters were compared to the other. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to evaluate the predictive value of patient demographic factors and preoperative evaluations for intraoperative hemodynamic instability. The individuals with hemodynamic instability saw greater systolic and diastolic blood pressure swings and a higher maximum blood pressure and heart rate. In addition, hemodynamically unstable patients were more likely to require intraoperative administration of vasoactive medications. Coronary artery disease, tumor size, and a history of hypertension were all independently linked with intraoperative hemodynamic instability in the univariate analysis. The size of the tumor and a previous history of hypertension were found to be independent risk factors for intraoperative hemodynamic instability in a study that used multivariate logistic regression. After the laparoscopic removal of pheochromocytoma, the patient’s history of hypertension and the tumor size were factors in determining whether or not the patient experienced hemodynamic instability.
News-Medical.net
Blood clotting protein found to play a new role in repairing damaged blood vessels
Research by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered a new role for the blood clotting protein, von Willebrand Factor (VWF), that could lead to the development of new treatments for patients with inflammatory and blood clotting disorders. Published in Nature Communications, the research finds that VWF plays...
MedicineNet.com
What Causes a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage?
The most common cause of a subarachnoid hemorrhage is the rupture of a blood vessel commonly caused by spontaneous rupture of a brain aneurysm and an injury. A brain aneurysm is a blood vessel in the brain that bulges due to the weakening of the vessel wall particularly at the branching point. Motor vehicle accidents and increased incidence of falls in older people also cause subarachnoid hemorrhage.
