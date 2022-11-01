ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

womenfitness.net

Healthy Aging Requires an Understanding of Personality Yypes

New research shows that older adults may be better supported as they age when their personalities are considered — for example, are they more like orchids or dandelions?. Researchers from Simon Fraser University’s Circle Innovation examined the potential effects of lifestyle activities on the cognitive health of more than 3,500 adults aged 60+, and found that personality-using psychology’s orchid-dandelion metaphor — can be a factor in how well supportive programs work.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead

Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
The Hill

Lifeline for people with disabilities forces them to live in poverty

This month marks 50 years since Congress created the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. Designed to combat poverty among people with disabilities and older adults who have little income and few assets, the program’s outdated rules and benefits now do just the opposite—forcing people to live in poverty for meager monthly cash assistance that doesn’t cover basic needs.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fortune

Managing Gen Z is like working with people from a ‘different country’

Younger workers aren't entitled or lazy, but managers need to understand how to tailor their approach. As more members of Gen Z enter the workforce, it can feel like battle lines are being drawn between younger employees and more established workers. Managers routinely call this generation “entitled,” complaining that they...
Parade

'I Was a Long-distance Caregiver at 28 Years Old—Here Are 7 Steps To Prepare for Your Own Caregiving Journey'

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life is precious, and we may not have as much time with our beloved family members as we thought. Even if we’ve been lucky enough to escape COVID unscathed thus far, there’s a reality that we don’t like to think about: Scientists find that the chance of our parents having memory loss and/or chronic disease increases as they age.

