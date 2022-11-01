Read full article on original website
Lima News
Living with Children: The most important social courtesy to teach a child
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently. A parent recently wrote me, asking,...
womenfitness.net
Healthy Aging Requires an Understanding of Personality Yypes
New research shows that older adults may be better supported as they age when their personalities are considered — for example, are they more like orchids or dandelions?. Researchers from Simon Fraser University’s Circle Innovation examined the potential effects of lifestyle activities on the cognitive health of more than 3,500 adults aged 60+, and found that personality-using psychology’s orchid-dandelion metaphor — can be a factor in how well supportive programs work.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead
Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
Lifeline for people with disabilities forces them to live in poverty
This month marks 50 years since Congress created the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. Designed to combat poverty among people with disabilities and older adults who have little income and few assets, the program’s outdated rules and benefits now do just the opposite—forcing people to live in poverty for meager monthly cash assistance that doesn’t cover basic needs.
Managing Gen Z is like working with people from a ‘different country’
Younger workers aren't entitled or lazy, but managers need to understand how to tailor their approach. As more members of Gen Z enter the workforce, it can feel like battle lines are being drawn between younger employees and more established workers. Managers routinely call this generation “entitled,” complaining that they...
"It's changed what I'm living for." Participants share their thoughts about a prison-based theological training program.
Hope for justice-involved men and women(Shutterstock) I’m involved in a program evaluation for a prison-based theological training program called The Urban Ministry Institute, or TUMI.
Solidarity Without Sameness: The Key To Working Together
To make the most of diverse teams, leaders need to foster solidarity and a culture of community and belonging. But, it also comes down to individual employees to play their part in acknowledging and respecting differences.
'I Was a Long-distance Caregiver at 28 Years Old—Here Are 7 Steps To Prepare for Your Own Caregiving Journey'
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life is precious, and we may not have as much time with our beloved family members as we thought. Even if we’ve been lucky enough to escape COVID unscathed thus far, there’s a reality that we don’t like to think about: Scientists find that the chance of our parents having memory loss and/or chronic disease increases as they age.
How the Leaders of Trip Tribe Wellness Grew a Business Based on Their Shared Love of Health and Travel
Avery Westlund and Katharine Sharpstone discuss the growth strategy of Trip Tribe Wellness.
‘I’m not stressed’: guaranteed income programs are changing the lives of American parents
By his mid-20s, Tommy Andrade was tired of working dead-end jobs. With a young child at home, he realized he needed more than a high school diploma to support his family. When he heard about a new, advanced manufacturing program at a Texas community college, Andrade was intrigued. Some of...
