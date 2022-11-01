Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Our Town: Toy Drive | Elections | Cooper Mountain | Winter Lights (Building a Better Beaverton)
This holiday season, the city is collecting new, unwrapped toys to help local families and children!. Location: The Beaverton Building, 12725 SW Millikan Way (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Beaverton City Library Main, 12375 SW 5th St (During open hours) Dates: Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday,...
Classic Japanese food with a local touch: See why Superbowl Teriyaki was voted #1 in Beaverton
Superbowl Teriyaki brings to the table classic Japanese dishes consisting of tender and juicy charbroiled meats served with steamed rice and vegetables. Classic!. Meet John and Vivan Lee who, after taking over the restaurant in 2016, made delicious changes to the menu. John continues his passion for cooking up delicious entrees while Vivian does what she does best, which is focusing on personalized customer service with a friendly face. Did they succeed?
Having Fun Building Life Skills, Become a Young Entrepreneur
On Saturday, October 8, a small group of youth entrepreneurs set up in the City Park by the Farmer’s Market. It was a glorious day, and their works of arts and crafts were quite impressive. We need more events like these. These types of events build community in a...
Who are The SixTripleEight? Join us at the Reser on Nov. 14th, 7pm
While attending the Bush Leadership Institute, I had the opportunity to watch The SixTripleEight, a documentary about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion from WWII. The unit consisted of Black, Hispanic, and Puerto Rican women from 40 states and Puerto Rico. It was the only such Women Army Corps (WAC) Unit to be deployed overseas during WWII. When they arrived, they faced the impossible task of clearing millions of pieces of backlogged mail. They endured harsh conditions, like rats and freezing weather as they worked around the clock. They cleared 17.5 million pieces of mail over their tour of duty, making sure troops and other workers stayed in touch with loved ones back home.
How to discuss finances with aging loved ones: FREE seminar on Nov. 29, 3pm
Many families struggle to communicate about finances, but as loved ones age and the prospect of senior living becomes more likely, it requires open, honest dialogue. There’s a wide range of topics that need to be discussed openly: how much is available to pay for senior living, power of attorney, wills and inheritances, and much more. It’s particularly vital if an aging loved one is showing signs of cognitive decline or has received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease – in that case, it’s common for people with memory loss to make unusual or spontaneous decisions with their money or be the victims of scams.
Some people and animals don’t mix: Keeping people and pets safe this holiday season
For many people, the holiday season means welcoming visitors into their home for celebrations. Help prevent bites and injuries to people, while also keeping beloved pets safe, by considering how your pets and human guests will interact during the festivities. It’s important to remember that not everyone is comfortable with...
Carol wanted a Volvo and I got her one (Example of what a professional auto broker can do for you)
Since I got such great feedback from the last few stories about local folks, here is another one. A few weeks ago, I got a call from Carol, a mutual friend with whom I had the pleasure of helping to sell her daughter’s car earlier in the year. Carol...
The cost of waiting for mortgage rates to go down, each person’s situation is unique
Mortgage rates have increased significantly in recent weeks. And that may mean you have questions about how this impacts you if you’re planning to buy a home. Here’s some information that can help you make an informed decision when you set your home buying plans. As mortgage rates...
