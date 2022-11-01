ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Classic Japanese food with a local touch: See why Superbowl Teriyaki was voted #1 in Beaverton

Superbowl Teriyaki brings to the table classic Japanese dishes consisting of tender and juicy charbroiled meats served with steamed rice and vegetables. Classic!. Meet John and Vivan Lee who, after taking over the restaurant in 2016, made delicious changes to the menu. John continues his passion for cooking up delicious entrees while Vivian does what she does best, which is focusing on personalized customer service with a friendly face. Did they succeed?
BEAVERTON, OR
Having Fun Building Life Skills, Become a Young Entrepreneur

On Saturday, October 8, a small group of youth entrepreneurs set up in the City Park by the Farmer’s Market. It was a glorious day, and their works of arts and crafts were quite impressive. We need more events like these. These types of events build community in a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Who are The SixTripleEight? Join us at the Reser on Nov. 14th, 7pm

While attending the Bush Leadership Institute, I had the opportunity to watch The SixTripleEight, a documentary about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion from WWII. The unit consisted of Black, Hispanic, and Puerto Rican women from 40 states and Puerto Rico. It was the only such Women Army Corps (WAC) Unit to be deployed overseas during WWII. When they arrived, they faced the impossible task of clearing millions of pieces of backlogged mail. They endured harsh conditions, like rats and freezing weather as they worked around the clock. They cleared 17.5 million pieces of mail over their tour of duty, making sure troops and other workers stayed in touch with loved ones back home.
BEAVERTON, OR
How to discuss finances with aging loved ones: FREE seminar on Nov. 29, 3pm

Many families struggle to communicate about finances, but as loved ones age and the prospect of senior living becomes more likely, it requires open, honest dialogue. There’s a wide range of topics that need to be discussed openly: how much is available to pay for senior living, power of attorney, wills and inheritances, and much more. It’s particularly vital if an aging loved one is showing signs of cognitive decline or has received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease – in that case, it’s common for people with memory loss to make unusual or spontaneous decisions with their money or be the victims of scams.
BEAVERTON, OR

