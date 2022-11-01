Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Someone Has Died. Everything Has Changed. Dougy Center Is Here To Help.
Someone Has Died. Everything Has Changed. Dougy Center Is Here To Help.
thelundreport.org
OHSU Manager Told Nurse To Staff Shifts With A ‘Fiscal Lens,’ Not Just A Safety One
The Oregon Nurses Association has filed a labor complaint against Oregon Health & Science University after a manager urged a nurse supervisor to employ a “fiscal lens” when making staffing decisions, as well as considering patient safety. The nurse protested what she considered a threatening response to her...
beavertonresourceguide.com
Partnerships Across Jurisdictions: Beaverton & Bend Partner for Better Parks & Trails
On September 30 and October 1, 2022, Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District (THPRD) board members, Beaverton city councilors and Mayor Beaty, and Bend Parks and Recreation District board members met in Bend to learn from each other and improve our local parks and trails systems. We started on Friday...
beavertonresourceguide.com
Having Fun Building Life Skills, Become a Young Entrepreneur
On Saturday, October 8, a small group of youth entrepreneurs set up in the City Park by the Farmer’s Market. It was a glorious day, and their works of arts and crafts were quite impressive. We need more events like these. These types of events build community in a...
montavilla.net
Annual 82nd Ave Dining Event
Last week, the seventh annual Around the World in 82 Dishes began along the entire length of 82nd Avenue in Portland. The business district’s promotion runs for two weeks, concluding on November 6th. The event highlights a wide selection of dining destinations on 82nd Avenue with a focus on multicultural flavors found along the busy roadway. As an incentive, the event organizers created a contest that enters participants into a drawing for multiple $50 gift cards.
thereflector.com
Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems
A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
Oregon Zoo offers free admission for military on Veterans Day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is next Friday, Nov. 11, and the Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel. Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo. Anyone with […]
beavertonresourceguide.com
The cost of waiting for mortgage rates to go down, each person’s situation is unique
Mortgage rates have increased significantly in recent weeks. And that may mean you have questions about how this impacts you if you’re planning to buy a home. Here’s some information that can help you make an informed decision when you set your home buying plans. As mortgage rates...
Wallet Wednesday: What to buy during November
With the holiday season approaching, November is arguably one of the busiest months of the year to do some shopping.
Portland nonprofit founder charged with fraud after receiving thousands of dollars from COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The founder of a Portland nonprofit is facing federal charges in connection with alleged fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Theodore Johnson of Beaverton was charged with bank fraud after receiving $273,165 in Paycheck Protection Program funds for the Ten Penny International...
beavertonresourceguide.com
Our Town: Toy Drive | Elections | Cooper Mountain | Winter Lights (Building a Better Beaverton)
This holiday season, the city is collecting new, unwrapped toys to help local families and children!. Location: The Beaverton Building, 12725 SW Millikan Way (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Beaverton City Library Main, 12375 SW 5th St (During open hours) Dates: Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday,...
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Some people and animals don’t mix: Keeping people and pets safe this holiday season
For many people, the holiday season means welcoming visitors into their home for celebrations. Help prevent bites and injuries to people, while also keeping beloved pets safe, by considering how your pets and human guests will interact during the festivities. It’s important to remember that not everyone is comfortable with...
610KONA
Washington State’s Astonishing Jurassic Retreat for Sale for $1.2 Million
Peek Inside An Amazing Washington Jurassic Park-Themed Home. We featured an amazing Jurassic Retreat in Washington State last year and now this incredible property is up for sale. Let's revisit this awesome property that you can rent out or own. A Tri-Cities couple owns the property and now the love...
KATU.com
'Christmas Street' Peacock Lane announces 2022 Lights on Peacock Lane schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s famous holiday light-viewing destination Peacock Lane has announced the schedule for this year’s "Lights on Peacock Lane Event." The lights will be on nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., December 15 – 31. "Christmas Street"'s Hot Cocoa Booth and pedestrian-only nights...
pdxpipeline.com
Downtown Portland Christmas/Holiday Tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square | Info, Schedule & 2022 Arrival
In celebration of its 38th holiday season, Pioneer Courthouse Square will present free, family-friendly holiday events and beloved traditions beginning in early November with the delivery of Portland’s 75-foot tall Douglas fir. ——————— Related Portland Events & Giveaways. Win Tickets ($90): The Wait Wait...
WWEEK
Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments
If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
Prepare for darker evenings. Daylight saving time ends Sunday
It’s almost time to kiss that extra hour of daylight in the evenings goodbye.
Homeless to Wheeler: Worried camping will be crime
Street Roots Executive Director Kaia Sands called on Wheeler to hear from people who have slept on the streets.
Portland homeless say their extensive rap sheets keep them on the streets: 'Almost impossible' to find job
Homeless individuals in Portland, Oregon, say finding a job is difficult for them due to their extensive criminal records, which keeps them in a "downward spiral."
Comments / 0