Beaverton, OR

Having Fun Building Life Skills, Become a Young Entrepreneur

On Saturday, October 8, a small group of youth entrepreneurs set up in the City Park by the Farmer’s Market. It was a glorious day, and their works of arts and crafts were quite impressive. We need more events like these. These types of events build community in a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Annual 82nd Ave Dining Event

Last week, the seventh annual Around the World in 82 Dishes began along the entire length of 82nd Avenue in Portland. The business district’s promotion runs for two weeks, concluding on November 6th. The event highlights a wide selection of dining destinations on 82nd Avenue with a focus on multicultural flavors found along the busy roadway. As an incentive, the event organizers created a contest that enters participants into a drawing for multiple $50 gift cards.
PORTLAND, OR
Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems

A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Zoo offers free admission for military on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is next Friday, Nov. 11, and the Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel. Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo. Anyone with […]
PORTLAND, OR
Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments

If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
PORTLAND, OR

