Read full article on original website
Related
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Associate Justice Elena Kagan placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday
Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge.
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Supreme Court's Alito says the recent pointed words between justices are nothing personal — but appeared to take a swipe at Kagan for her comments on Roe v. Wade
"Someone also crosses an important line when they say that the Court is acting in a way that is illegitimate," Alito said Tuesday.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
Theis sworn in as Illinois Supreme Court chief justice amid possible election shake-up
Depending on election results, she could preside over first female-majority high court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Wednesday, October 26, as chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, the fourth woman in the state’s history to hold the position. She’ll serve a three-year term replacing Justice Anne...
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
John Roberts shows he still has a grip on the Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts has at times staked out the middle ground on the conservative-dominated Supreme Court -- as in June when he tried to prevent the majority from completely overturning federal abortion rights. But when it comes to race and such issues as school integration and redistricting, Roberts has been unyielding in decrying, the "sordid business, this divvying us up by race."
The US government wants to argue against NC lawmakers at the Supreme Court
What do Bernie Sanders, a Federalist Society bigwig and the US Department of Justice have in common? They all think North Carolina’s “Independent State Legislature” theory goes too far.
Thomas Suddes: Will Ohio Republicans rig national elections next?
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com If state government were a car, the Ohio Supreme Court would be the emergency brake – a fact worth remembering on Election Day, given the looming GOP sweep of the Statehouse. ...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio
It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
Supreme Court denied request to review constitutionality of Pa.’s legislative maps
The United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case that challenged the constitutionality of the redrawn Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate district maps. The high court’s rejection of the request by House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff leaves intact the maps that will remain in effect for the next decade, starting with this year’s legislative races.
Comments / 2