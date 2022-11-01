ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Related
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSNT News

Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
CNN

John Roberts shows he still has a grip on the Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts has at times staked out the middle ground on the conservative-dominated Supreme Court -- as in June when he tried to prevent the majority from completely overturning federal abortion rights. But when it comes to race and such issues as school integration and redistricting, Roberts has been unyielding in decrying, the "sordid business, this divvying us up by race."
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matter News

A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio

It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Supreme Court denied request to review constitutionality of Pa.’s legislative maps

The United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case that challenged the constitutionality of the redrawn Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate district maps. The high court’s rejection of the request by House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff leaves intact the maps that will remain in effect for the next decade, starting with this year’s legislative races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

