Jenrick warns against demonising migrants following Braverman’s ‘invasion’ claim

By David Hughes
 3 days ago

The immigration minister has warned against demonising people seeking to come to the UK after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said England faces an “invasion” of migrants on the south coast.

Robert Jenrick said words have to be chosen very carefully, as he distanced himself from the Cabinet minister’s choice of words.

In a combative Commons performance on Monday, Ms Braverman denied ignoring legal advice to procure more accommodation amid warnings that a temporary holding centre at Manston in Kent is dangerously overcrowded.

With the Government spending £6.8 million a day putting up migrants in hotels – at an average cost of £150 per person per night – she insisted she was right to order a review of the way the system is working.

But she faced criticism from some opposition MPs for inflaming the situation after she said the Government is committed to “stopping the invasion on our southern coast”.

Questioned about her comments, Mr Jenrick told the BBC: “It is not a phrase that I have used, but I do understand the need to be straightforward with the general public about the challenge that we as ministers face.”

On Sky News, Mr Jenrick claimed Ms Braverman had used the word “invasion” to describe the scale of the challenge.

“In a job like mine you have to choose your words very carefully. And I would never demonise people coming to this country in pursuit of a better life. I understand and appreciate our obligation to refugees,” he said.

“The scale of the challenge we’re facing is very, very significant.”

Around 40,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year and Mr Jenrick acknowledged the number could reach 50,000.

Home Office officials previously warned the total for 2022 could exceed 60,000.

“Invasion is a way of describing the sheer scale of the challenge,” he said.

“That’s what Suella Braverman was trying to express. She was also speaking, I think – and this is an important point – for those people who live on the south coast, who, day in, day out, are seeing migrant boats landing on their beaches.”

The Home Secretary has denied claims that she ignored legal advice and rejected calls by officials to procure more hotel accommodation for migrants amid mounting concern about the situation at Manston.

Asked about an LBC report that the Home Secretary refused to sign off on hotels because they were in Tory-supporting areas, Mr Jenrick told the radio station: “We are working to try to disperse individuals across the whole of the United Kingdom so that this burden is borne fairly.

“There’s no politics in that, it’s simple matter of practicality, but that is a symptom of the problem, which is that too many people are crossing the Channel illegally in the small boats and our job is to try to tackle that. There are no easy answers to that.”

There are thought to be around 4,000 migrants at the Manston processing facility, which is designed to hold a maximum of 1,600, with some said to have been there for up to a month, even though they are supposed to be moved on after 24 hours.

Some families are reported to have been sleeping on the floor and there are reports of outbreaks of disease.

Asked about reports of cases of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies there, Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: “Well, those reports are not correct. They’ve been exaggerated. I spoke to the doctors who are on site and there is a very good medical centre there with – when I was there – three doctors plus paramedics supporting people with medical conditions.

“There have been four cases of diphtheria in a population of around 4,000. But those are all individuals who came into the site with that condition.

“They didn’t pick it up there, as far as we’re aware. They’ve been isolated and they’re being treated appropriately.

“But that’s not to say that I’m content with the condition of the site. I’m not.”

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said the Home Office needs to “get a grip” of the situation.

He told Sky News: “What’s happening at Manston, when I visited, was people were sleeping on the floors, on the rubber mats down on the floors, and then very thin blankets or mattresses. Lots and lots of people in a room, all squished in together, very uncomfortable.

“The room for families has lots and lots of different families all sharing the same room, very young children, older children.

“For a few hours, that would be acceptable, but where people are spending long periods of time there, it just isn’t.”

He added: “It’s extremely concerning that children are being asked to sleep on the floor in accommodation that’s wholly unsuitable.”

Some 39,913 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, provisional Government figures show. The Ministry of Defence recorded 46 people arriving in one boat on Monday.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused Ms Braverman of ramping up her rhetoric because she had no answers to the problems.

“No home secretary serious about public safety or national security would use the language Suella Braverman did the day after a petrol bomb attack on a Dover centre,” Ms Cooper said.

“But that’s the point. She isn’t serious about any of those things.”

‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found.Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.The hospital, run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV), is where Christie and Nadia died.Emily died in Lanchester Road Hospital, Durham, in an an adult ward where she was moved to from West Lane Hospital just 11 days before.We call on the Government to start a public inquiry that looks...
Russian commanders ‘fleeing Kherson and leaving behind ill-equipped troops’

Russian commanders in Kherson are likely fleeing and leaving ill-equipped and “demoralised” troops to face Ukrainian assaults, Western officials have said. Officials said that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops were arriving in an apparent attempt to shore up their defensive positions in the key city, many were recently mobilised reservists who were often “woefully equipped and prepared”.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.They added that the Russians were...
‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Summoned UK ambassador ambushed by protesters in Moscow

The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the baseless accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.As Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and...
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat

Far-right activist Ali Alexander is pushing election conspiracy theories in Brazil. He called on the Brazilian military to start a coup and deny the election defeat of Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally and divisive far-right leader, has parroted MAGA election denial rhetoric. Ali Alexander, the far-right activist who organized...
Video shows Mike Pompeo being served with papers by Assange lawyers who say he violated their rights

A video has allegedly shown former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo being served with a lawsuit brought by American lawyers and reporters who visited Julian Assange. Footage tweeted by Wikileaks being handed the papers as he stands in front of a greenscreen. “‘Michael Richard Pompeo: You’ve been served!’” Wikileaks tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Mike Pompeo has been served with a lawsuit brought by US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange. Spanish court documents show violations of their US constitutional rights. Plaintiffs are represented by NY attorney Richard Roth.”Reuters reported in August that attorneys and reporters sued...
Jury shown video of accused changing clothes after killing Megan Newborough

A jury trying a lab worker accused of murdering a colleague has been shown CCTV footage of him changing his trousers and top and dumping items into a bin beside his victim’s car.Ross McCullum, 30, has admitted the manslaughter of 23-year-old Megan Newborough but denies murdering her in the living room of his parents’ house in Leicestershire.Prosecutors allege McCullum, of Windsor Close, Coalville, strangled human resources specialist Miss Newborough within 40 minutes of her arrival at his home, cut her throat, and then used her Citroen C3 to dump her body in a country lane.The court has been told McCullum...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Hundreds of extra police to patrol London for return of Just Stop Oil

As many as 900 extra Metropolitan Police officers will patrol the streets of London over the weekend to deal with the resumption of Just Stop Oil demonstrations.On 1 November, the group announced that they had paused their activities, giving the government until 4 November to respond to their request to stop investing in new oil and gas consents.Protesters staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October.The Met Police have said 677 arrests with 111 people charged resulted from the demonstrations.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists attempt to scale Downing Street gatesJust Stop Oil activists attempt to scale Downing Street gatesPolice drag Just Stop Oil activists off road near Downing Street amid latest protest
‘Death to the dictator’: Dozens killed as Iran’s southeast erupts in political violence

Iran’s sparsely populated southeast erupted in protests and violence on Friday, with tens injured and killed at the hands of security forces in multiple cities, according to human rights monitors.Protesters emerged from prayers to gunfire in the cities of the largely ethnic Baluch region along the country’s southeast border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, a long restive region. One human rights activist told The Independent that some 30 people were injured or shot dead in the city of Khash, a sleepy desert town of 60,000.There were also outbreaks of political violence in Zahedan, the provincial capital, Iranshahr, Rask and Saravan...
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border

The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka, with 65 others detained the previous day. Belarusian border officials declined to comment.Last week, the Polish border service released an Oct. 26 video that appears to show Belarusian border guards near the border with Poland, leading a group of migrants and trying to hide their faces from the...
More than 240 tourists, including US and UK citizens, are released after being ‘held hostage’ in Peru

More than 240 tourists, including US and UK nationals, have been released after they were detained by an Indigenous group in Peru. The tourists were taken hostage at around 10am on 3 November as part of a protest against the Peruvian government after more than 40 oil spills in the area, community leaders in Cuninico told local media. Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people were reportedly among those held hostage. The US Department of Justice said in a statement to ABC that the situation has since been resolved. A total of 248 people, including 228 Peruvian citizens,...
Hungarians demand end to pro-government bias in public media

Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary's public media company Friday to protest what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country's populist government. Demonstrators called for the replacement of the director of public media corporation MTVA and for coverage of a recent wave of major protests and strikes by Hungarian teachers and students. The protests demanding better pay and working conditions for educators have been largely ignored by public media despite some drawing tens of thousands of people. The protest Friday, dubbed a “blockade of the factory of lies," was called...
Iran city erupts in violence during 40th day anniversary of slain TikTok influencer

A violent confrontation between protesters and security personnel erupted on Thursday, 40 days after an Iranian TikTok star was gunned down by regime forces.Protesters honouring Hadis Najafi, 22, overwhelmed armed security forces opening fire on them, allegedly seizing some weapons before fighting back. Photographs and video of bloodied regime enforcers appeared on social media, some lying dead or unconscious on roadways or in motor vehicles.Protesters could be seen smashing a police car, with blood splattered on the side. “Death to the dictator!” chanted a massive crowd that had formed along the highway on the city’s northwest outskirts near...
Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of the world, UN warns

The impacts of the climate crisis will start to be deadlier than some widespread diseases like cancer as the planet continues to heat up, warns a new report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Hotter temperatures will lead to more excess deaths, especially in parts of the world that already get very hot – likely making existing global inequalities even worse, the agency says.But the new data also shows that by limiting how much the planet warms, we still have time to mitigate some of the potential damage.“Concerted global progress towards Paris Agreement targets could reduce projected mortality from...
‘I feel disgusted society would allow this’: Desperate schoolchildren and parents shoplifting to feed themselves and their families

A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard has revealed an escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals.Headteachers and youth workers say this is leading to increasingly desperate behaviour from some children and mothers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, including distressed pupils stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger and mothers resorting to shoplifting, risking a criminal record, to feed their families.Headteachers say that the group causing them “most alarm” are not children from the very...
