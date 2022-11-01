Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Two Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Kelvin Kendrick of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Danny R. Anderson II of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 2 Wayne County...
z93country.com
Fire Department Daily Report
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 90 at Cumberland Green with Wayne County EMS and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Run #2 Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street in front of Reed’s with Monticello Police Department and Wayne County EMS.
z93country.com
Bomb Threat Reported Tuesday at the High School
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron at approximately 9:10 am on November 1, 2022, a note was found in a Wayne County High School girl’s bathroom. This note stated, “I hate everyone on November 1st I will have a bomb say bye to your parents you will all die”. Once this note was found students were relocated to the High School’s Gymnasium immediately and were no longer in any further danger. All Wayne County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Deputies along with multiple units with the Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the High School. Kentucky State Police Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit and a Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit utilized by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with handler Deputy Nick Bertram conducted a search of the school building along with a search by all units on scene. The school was found to be free of any bomb material and safe. Students were then allowed to start returning to class at approximately 12:30 pm. The High School School’s staff also played a major role in securing the student’s safety.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man indicted on assault charge early this year arrested
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs man yesterday who was indicted on an assault charge earlier this year. According to jail records, 34-year-old Craig Allen Irvin was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Irvin was indicted in Russell Circuit Court in April on a charge...
somerset106.com
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
wymt.com
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
wymt.com
Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday. Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person. Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wvlt.tv
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
wymt.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of robbing Corbin bank on federal charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man accused of robbing a bank earlier this year is now facing federal charges. Late last month, a grand jury returned an indictment against Shawn Fox, 35, of Corbin. Police say on September 27th, he entered the Community Trust Bank branch in...
z93country.com
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
WBKO
Vigil held for Ky. police officer who was killed over the weekend
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tributes have poured in since news broke of Officer Logan Medlock’s death. A memorial is set up outside the London Police Department, decorated with flowers. Monday night, the community will come together for a vigil in his memory. Officer Logan Medlock’s obituary says the North...
lakercountry.com
Dunnville man arrested locally over the weekend
A Dunnville man was arrested locally over the weekend on a drug charge. According to jail records, 54-year-old Marty Buis was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Buis was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
somerset106.com
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
wymt.com
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Jail following his arrest. The judge in the case set...
wymt.com
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
Anderson County traffic stop leads to shootout between officers, suspect
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Anderson County after an attempted traffic stop resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday night.
