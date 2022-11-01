Take a sip of history at ‘Tria Pigadia’ (Three Wells) Lia Beach in Mykonos, Greece – credits: www.mykonostraveller.com. What would a visit to a Greek island be without the luxury of laying beneath the sun on one of its pristine beaches, soaking up its warmth and enjoying the salty air of the endless blue sea? To keep your romance away from the overcrowded and overpriced beaches of Mykonos, such as ‘Psarrou’ with its infamous celebrity clientele and Paradise Beach with its wild parties, you can opt for the more secluded sandy beach of ‘Lia’. Located on the south-eastern side of the island, the gorgeous beach is fenced in by rocks, offering a great opportunity for you to take on the adventure of scuba diving in Mykonos! On the other side of the rocks, you can find an even more isolated, almost private, beach where you’ll have the freedom of being alone.

