At least 22 dead, dozens more missing after rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town
Authorities say a landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain has swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens of people missing.
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Boca Raton, Florida, last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday. The passengers told Coast Guard crew members that they had been at sea for a week and lacked food and water during the last two days. The 40-foot cabin cruiser was overloaded with 53 men, 35 woman and 10 children, the Coast Guard said in a statement. No one was injured.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Survivors of collision at sea say their boat was rammed by Cuban coast guard vessel
Elizabeth Meizoso was a happy toddler who liked to pose with her mom’s sunglasses. She is seen dressed all in white with a bow headband in one picture. In another, she is driving a toy red car. Smiling relatives hold her while taking selfies posted on Facebook. She had just turned two in August.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide. Almost two million others were swamped by floods in several provinces, officials said Monday.
Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes
Cuba'sInterior Ministry says at least five people died when a boat off northern Cuba traveling north toward the United States sank after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship
BBC
Philippines storm Nalgae kills dozens in floods and mudslides
A severe tropical storm has killed at least 45 people in the Philippines, unleashing floods and landslides in southern provinces, officials say. Storm Nalgae caused the most havoc in Maguindanao province, on Mindanao island. There is extensive flooding in and around the city of Cotabato. Nalgae is sweeping north, where...
travelawaits.com
Fly To Greece Next Summer For As Low As $199 Each Way — Here’s How
PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic air carrier, began service from the U.S. to Europe in April and has been steadily adding routes since then. The air carrier’s newest route will provide service to Athens, Greece, beginning June 2, 2023. “We’re thrilled to announce our newest destination is one of the...
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
mansionglobal.com
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
maritime-executive.com
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon
MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
marinelink.com
Ghana's Historic Slave Forts are Being Swallowed by Rising Seas
For 21 years, Fort Prinzenstein's caretaker James Ocloo Akorli has watched the Gulf of Guinea's tempestuous waters eat away at both his livelihood and his heritage. The 18th century Danish citadel, set along Ghana's palm-fringed coastline, was once the last stop for captured Africans before they were forced onto slave ships bound for the Americas.
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems Thursday after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off, Ukrainian and U.N. officials reported. Fighting in Ukraine has repeatedly damaged power lines and electrical substations that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant requires to operate in-house safety systems, forcing workers to turn to backup generators to cool its six reactors until regular power is restored. All six reactors have been shut down. The generators have enough fuel to maintain the plant in southeastern Ukraine for just 15 days, state nuclear power company Energoatom said. “The countdown has begun,” Energoatom said, noting it had limited possibilities to “maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode.” The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the switch to backup diesel generators and said that underlines “the extremely precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility.”
Malta travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
Malta’s archipelago sits in the centre of the Mediterranean Sea, its nearest neighbours Sicily and Tunisia. Most famous for being hot and sun-drenched for more than 300 days of the year, what these surprisingly small islands lack in size they make up for with natural beauty and a fascinating 8,000 years of history; layers upon layers of influences from invading civilizations gave Malta its unique, sedimentary language and the culture that we know and love today.
cruisefever.net
Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year
Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is returning to Venice, Italy in 2023 with their four cruise ships visiting the city 32 times. The cruise line’s return to Venice, beginning April 3, 2023, is part of Azamara Journey’s 12-Night The Best of The Med Voyage. Starting next spring, Azamara’s four-ship fleet will access the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina, allowing guests a more seamless opportunity to marvel at gondolas, stroll the cobblestone streets, and explore Venice with ease.
protos.com
New photos of 3AC yacht in Malta show no sign of Davies and Zhu
The Cayman Islands-registered yacht bought by Three Arrows Capital co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, famously named ‘MUCH WOW,’ has ended up in Malta. The yacht, now rechristened the ‘RMF,’ arrived in Malta from the port of Yasmine Hammamet in Tunisia last week. The 52-meter RMF...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do in Mykonos for Couples (Updated for 2023)
Take a sip of history at ‘Tria Pigadia’ (Three Wells) Lia Beach in Mykonos, Greece – credits: www.mykonostraveller.com. What would a visit to a Greek island be without the luxury of laying beneath the sun on one of its pristine beaches, soaking up its warmth and enjoying the salty air of the endless blue sea? To keep your romance away from the overcrowded and overpriced beaches of Mykonos, such as ‘Psarrou’ with its infamous celebrity clientele and Paradise Beach with its wild parties, you can opt for the more secluded sandy beach of ‘Lia’. Located on the south-eastern side of the island, the gorgeous beach is fenced in by rocks, offering a great opportunity for you to take on the adventure of scuba diving in Mykonos! On the other side of the rocks, you can find an even more isolated, almost private, beach where you’ll have the freedom of being alone.
